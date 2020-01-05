Playing a strong all-around game on both ends of the floor, St. Peter girls basketball team defeated Byron 57-44 in the Rochester Hoops Challenge hosted by Breakdown Sports USA at Rochester Civic Center.
Sarah Conlon led the Saints in scoring with 25 points, including 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.
Morgan Kelly followed with 15 points, plus team highs of six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Rhyan Holmgren also scored in double digits with 10 points and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said he "was really proud of the effort tonight. Defensively we played hard all game. Made shots difficult for Byron. Morgan did a very good job on their 6-foot-4 post. Offensively, we took care of the ball which was priority No. 1. Sara was hot from 3 which opens the floor for others. It was a good weekend and looking forward to a week of practice."
St. Peter (8-3 overall, 2-2 Big South Conference) hosts Fairmont in a conference match-up at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
St. Peter 32 25 — 57
Byron 19 25 — 44
St. Peter 57 (Sarah Conlon 25, Morgan Kelly 15, Rhyan Holmgren 10, Maddie More 3, Emma Jones 2, Josie Wiebusch 2)
Rebounds 32 (Conlon 6, Holmgren 6, Abby Haggenmiller 5, Kelly 3, Ruffin 2, Wiebusch 2, Jones 1, More 1, unassigned team 6)
Assists 19 (Kelly 5, Conlon 3, Jones 3, Haggenmiller 2, Holmgren 2, Ruffin 2, More 1, unassigned team 1)
Steals 8 (Kelly 4, Wiebusch 2, Holmgren 1, Jones 1)
Blocks 1 (Wiebusch 1)
FG 22-50 (44%)
3FG 8-20 (40%, Conlon 5-7, Holmgren 2-3, Kelly 1-2)
FT 5-9 (60%)