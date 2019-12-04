Saints boys basketball opens with win at GSL
St. Peter broke open a tight first game of the season with an 18-6 run to open the second half en route to a 79-65 victory Tuesday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
The Panthers jumped out early to an 11-4 lead. But the Saints balance and depth, along with solid three-point shooting, proved decisive in the non-conference win.
St. Peter hit 12 of 23 from outside for 52 percent. But some missed shots inside early helped keep the Panthers in the game. The Saints were just 13 of 38 in two-point field goal shooting for 34 percent.
From the free throw line, the Saints hit 17 of 28 for 61 percent.
Four Saints hit double figures on offense, led by Ethan Grant's 19 points. Josh Johnson and Wyatt Olson were close behind with 18 and 17, respectively. Bennett Olson added 11. Other Saints scorers: Kaden Oeltjenbruns 6, Josh Robb 5, Carson Kennedy 2, Ethan Volk 1.
"The first game of the year is always interesting to see how long it takes for players to settle in," coach Sean Keating said after the game. "We had some turnovers and a lot of missed close in shots."
After the slow start, the Saints built a lead as much as seven points in the first half before heading into halftime up 35-30. But Keating said "we stormed out of the gates" starting the second half with the 18-6 run. The Saints led by as much as 23 thanks to a 44-point second half.
"Ethan Grant and Wyatt Olson contributed six assists apiece and did a nice job creating shots for others," Keating said. "It was great to see us shoot the ball from three as efficiently as we did. We shared the ball really well as a team and in the second half our defensive adjustments allowed us to take control of the game."
Sophomore Mitchel Jaskowiak led GSL with a game-high 29 points. Reece Schwirtz added 15.
The Saints take on New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Thursday in their home opener. NRHEG dropped a 79-48 opener Tuesday at Albert Lea. On Saturday, the Saints host the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants for a 1 p.m. contest. Next week St. Peter is on the road Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Hutchinson and Thursday, Dec. 12 at Willmar.
Saints 35 - 44 -- 79
Panthers 30 - 35 -- 65