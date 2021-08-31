Thursday - Sep. 2
Cleveland at Wabasha-Kellogg
Time and place: 7:00 p.m., Wabasha-Kellogg HS
Last Season's Record: Cleveland 2-5, WK 0-0
“We are going to play any style that we need to play in order to give our team the best chance to win," said Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson. "If that means we throw five passes a game or 45, we will do whatever it takes to get victories.”
Le Sueur-Henderson at Pipestone
Time and place: 7:00 p.m., Pipestone Area HS - Paulsen Field
Last Season's Record: LS-H 1-3, Pipestone 2-4
"With the experience we have coming back, we will look to improve upon our record from last season," said head coach Mike May. "Our line play should improve with more experience and we will introduce some new players into our skill positions. Defense will have a lot of familiar faces back from last season and should be improved."
Friday - Sep. 3
St. Peter at Waseca
Time and place: 7:00 p.m., Waseca High School
Last Season's Record: St. Peter 2-3, Waseca 6-1
"We had a really good off-season," said head coach Brian Odland. "We do return a number of kids with game experience...We are keeping our talk about the season focused on effort, toughness and what is important here and now. If we can maintain a strong mindset and avoid too many injuries, we are confident we can have a very good year."
Tri-City United vs. New Ulm
Time and place: 7:00 p.m., Tri-City United High School
Last Season's Record: TCU 3-3, New Ulm 1-6
“We bring back some experienced players but largely will be relying on players with little varsity experience,” said head coach Matt Collins. “We have a lot of players we are excited about and are looking forward to them getting their first taste of varsity football."