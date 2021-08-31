Thursday - Sep. 2

Cleveland at Wabasha-Kellogg

Time and place: 7:00 p.m., Wabasha-Kellogg HS

Last Season's Record: Cleveland 2-5, WK 0-0

“We are going to play any style that we need to play in order to give our team the best chance to win," said Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson. "If that means we throw five passes a game or 45, we will do whatever it takes to get victories.”

Le Sueur-Henderson at Pipestone

Time and place: 7:00 p.m., Pipestone Area HS - Paulsen Field

Last Season's Record: LS-H 1-3, Pipestone 2-4

"With the experience we have coming back, we will look to improve upon our record from last season," said head coach Mike May. "Our line play should improve with more experience and we will introduce some new players into our skill positions. Defense will have a lot of familiar faces back from last season and should be improved."

Friday - Sep. 3

St. Peter at Waseca 

Time and place: 7:00 p.m., Waseca High School

Last Season's Record: St. Peter 2-3, Waseca 6-1

"We had a really good off-season," said head coach Brian Odland. "We do return a number of kids with game experience...We are keeping our talk about the season focused on effort, toughness and what is important here and now. If we can maintain a strong mindset and avoid too many injuries, we are confident we can have a very good year."

Tri-City United vs. New Ulm

Time and place: 7:00 p.m., Tri-City United High School

Last Season's Record: TCU 3-3, New Ulm 1-6

“We bring back some experienced players but largely will be relying on players with little varsity experience,” said head coach Matt Collins. “We have a lot of players we are excited about and are looking forward to them getting their first taste of varsity football."

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

