Tuesday night the St. Peter boys soccer team hosted the New Ulm Eagles. New Ulm was able to ride a three-goal first half to a win over the Saints, despite near constant pressure and scoring opportunities from the St. Peter attack.
A pair of early goals from the Eagles set the tone and a penalty kick near the end of the first half pushed the New Ulm lead to 3-0 but the Saints responded and put themselves in a scoring position in the final minutes.
Coming off a free kick from the left side of the box, Cooper Dean was able to send a header towards the goal, but the ball hit the bottom half of the crossbar and out where the defense was able to clear the ball.
Coming out of the half trailing 3-0, St. Peter immediately attacked and after a New Ulm defender blocked a shot attempt in the box, Brooks Reicks was able to put his foot on the rebounded ball and send it to the back of the net.
Shortly after, the Saints got another attempt off a free kick where Dean was able send a header to the upper portion of the goal, but the Eagles keeper was able to get a hand on the ball and send it just high of the net.
With 26.04 remaining, St. Peter once again got a look when Josh Vangrootheest got a clean shot off that clanged off the goalpost before being cleared and leading to a New Ulm attack. At the other end, the Eagles attacker got a one-on-one look but Saints keeper Connor Bjorling was able to tip away the ball safely.
A couple of minutes later a corner sent in by Marty Anderson resulted in another dangerous header for St. Peter when Reicks was able to send the ball to the bottom right corner of the net. The Eagles keeper once again was able to get a hand on the ball and send it wide of the net and maintain the 3-1 lead.
With the Saints playing with maximum aggression, New Ulm was able to get a scoring advantage with just over two minutes left and as Bjorling left the net to cut off a runner from the left side, Vangrootheest was able to block a shot on a wide open net off the pass from the left side. Unfortunately, St. Peter wasn't able to clear the ball though, and after a couple of blocked shots, the Eagles were able to cap off the scoring with another goal.
With the loss, St. Peter is now 5-6 on the season and 4-5 in Big South Conference play. The Saints return to the pitch Thursday, Sept. 30 when they travel to Mankato to take on the Crusaders with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.