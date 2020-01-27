Post play proved to be the difference as the one-two punch of Sarah Conlon and Morgan Kelly combined for 47 points, and the visiting St. Peter girls basketball team ended Belle Plaine's 15-game winning streak 68-60 on Monday.
The Saints outscored the Tigers 30-20 in the paint.
Belle Plaine (15-2) was on a 15-game winning streak after losing its first game.
The first half ended 36-36. The Saints outscored the Tigers 32-24 in the second half.
"This was a hard fought game by two good teams," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "Both teams were hitting shots in the first half which was pretty entertaining. Second half we played a little better defense and made it a little harder for them to get into their offense. Offensively I was happy how we ran it through the post."
The Saints shot well from the field (51 percent), from 3-point range (50 percent) and from the free throw line (71 percent).
Conlon, who reached 1,000 points for her career, made 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.
Kelly hit 7 of 15 field goals and 7 of 10 free throws and led the Saints with nine rebounds and one blocked shot.
Guard Emma Jones handed off a team-high seven assists, and guard Josie Wiebusch picked off a team-best three steals.
St. Peter (14-4 overall, 6-1 Big South Conference) hosts Waseca in a key Big South Conference rematch at 6 p.m. Thursday. Waseca, which beat St. Peter 42-28 on Dec. 20, leads the conference at 15-3 overall, 7-0 conference.
St. Peter 36 32 — 68
Blue Earth 36 24 — 60
St. Peter 68 (Sarah Conlon 26, Morgan Kelly 21, Josie Wiebusch 9, Lilly Ruffin 5, Rhyan Holmgren 3, Emma Jones 2, Maddie Kamm 2)
Rebounds 33 (Kelly 9, Conlon 5, Ruffin 4, Holmgren 3, Jones 3, Kamm 2, Wiebusch 1, unassigned team 6)
Assists 12 (Jones 7, Wiebusch 3, Kamm 2)
Steals 10 (Wiebusch 3, Kamm 2, Kelly 2, Abby Haggenmiller 1, Jones 1, Ruffin 1)
Blocks 1 (Kelly 1)
FG 23-45 (51%)
3FG 5-10 (50%) Conlon 3-5, Wiebusch 1-1, Holmgren 1-1)
FT 14-23 (71%)
Big South Conference - East Standings
Conf. Overall For Agst Streak
Waseca 7-0 15-3 57.1 39.1 Won 7
St. Peter 6-1 14-4 56.0 46.8 Won 4
Fairmont 3-4 10-8 50.6 50.1 Won 1
St. James Area 2-4 8-8 48.7 51.7 Lost 2
New Ulm 2-5 6-10 59.3 68.0 Lost 1
Blue Earth Area 0-6 2-14 36.9 56.3 Lost 1