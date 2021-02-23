St. Peter wrestling team not only defeated No. 9 Class A state ranked Blue Earth Area 36-32 on Tuesday in the Maple River triangular, the Saints also beat BEA for only the second time in school history. St. Peter last beat the Buccaneers 38-30 in 2019.
The win over BEA is the second straight match St. Peter has defeated a team that it lost to earlier in the season. BEA beat St. Peter 60-7 on Jan. 29. The Saints also defeated New Ulm 54-24 last week after losing to the Eagles 36-31 earlier this season.
St. Peter also defeated Maple River 50-24, while BEA topped Maple River 50-17.
St. Peter had six double winners: Charlie Born at 113 pounds with a fall and a technical fall; Evan Walter at 120 with a decision and a fall; Noah Hunt at 132 with two falls; Brogan Hanson at 152 with two falls; Kole Guth at 160 and 170 with two decisions; Leighton Robb at 195 with a decision and a fall.
Four Saints finished with 1-1 records: Nakiye Mercado at 126 with a fall; Harold Born at 138 with a fall; Nathan Fogal at 145 with a decision and Nathan Pettis at 285 with a fall.
St. Peter improved to 14-8, while Maple River fell to 13-9 and BEA moved to 13-4.
The Saints travel to Waseca for a triangular with Tri-City United at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Saints beat the Bluejays 45-23 on Jan. 26 and lost to the Titans 50-9 on Jan. 22.