The Cleveland Spiders amateur baseball team has the potential to become competitive in the 13-60 League.
But it may take a while for the the young Spiders, who fell to 0-2 overall and in the league Sunday after a 13-2, eight-inning loss to the Waterville Indians.
Out of the 18 players, 12 are first-year players still in high school or just graduated. Waterville, which has a much older team with just two high schoolers this year and four last year, upped to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the 13-60 League.
"We're a really young team," Cleveland manager Mike Krenik. "It's a work in progress. Winning will come down the line. They're trying to perform and not be intimidated. They're getting more familiar with town team baseball. They're having fun with it. It's a little different than high school baseball."
But Krenik said, "They're learning from the older players who are being good about teaching. We're going to have fun and learn and keep the tradition going in Cleveland."
Four players just completed their sophomore year at Cleveland: Colin Krenik, Kaleb Timlin, Carter Dylla and Lucas Walecha.
Two are juniors, Elijah Sullivan and Alex McCabe. The latter has a shoulder injury and has been unable to play yet.
Six just graduated, including three from Cleveland: Jerren Jobe, Lucas Mueller and Michael Sullivan and three from St. Clair: Gabe Holland, Gavin McGowan and Jake Miller.
The Spiders have at least two others on the roster attending Gustavus Adolphus College: freshman Danny McCabe in baseball and sophomore Carter Kopet in football. Kopet in recovering from a torn ACL in football, In addition, Austin Plonsky is on the roster but is playing softball.
"Him and Carter would add a lot to the field," Krenik said.
Krenik, who has managed the Spiders since they formed 24 years ago, just finished his first year as head coach of the high school team in the spring-shortended season. He served as assistant coach for four years previously.
After two months off because of the COVID-19 pandemic virus, the Spiders have started off the season a little rusty with mental errors, which Krenik said is to be expected.
Waterville had been out of action the last 14 days because two of its players tested positive at work for COVID-19 on June 20.
But the Indians didn't look rusty with 13 hits, and a four-inning, one-hit shutout pitching performance by starter Josh Cook, who struck out 10 and walked three for the victory. Jayson Schneider pitched the next three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and to strikeouts. Sam Stier pitched the eighth, striking out the side.
Four Indians had two hits each. Lead-off hitter Ty Kaus went 2 for 2 with a double, walk, hit by pitch, RBI, stolen base and run. Ben Boran also batted 2 for 2 with two hit by pitches and three RBIs. Sam Stien finished 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Luke Sellner hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Danny McCabe led the Spiders in hitting, going 2 for 3 with a stolen base and an RBI. Jerren Jobe and Gavin McGowan went 1 for 3. Jobe also walked and scored.
Cleveland starting pitcher Alec Rogers lasted four innings, allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, two walks, one hit by pitch and one strikeout.
In his first town team appearance, lefty Colin Krenik pitched three next three innings with four runs (three earned) on six hits, one walk and two hit by pitches.
Carter Dylla pitched the eighth inning with two runs on two hits and one hit by pitch.
This week, Cleveland journeys to Blue Earth at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and hosts Morristown at 2 p.m. Sunday.