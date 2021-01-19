The host Redwood Valley Cardinals turned the tables on the Minnesota River Bulldogs 5-2 in a Big South Conference rematch Tuesday at Redwood Area Community Center.

The Bulldogs (1-1) beat the Cardinals (1-1) three days earlier 7-4 at Le Sueur Community Center.

Two Bulldogs scored their first career varsity goals: senior forward Tyler Erickson, assisted by senior forward Finn Gibson and freshman defenseman Ethan Hathaway, and junior forward Mason Reinhardt unassisted.

After a scoreless first period in which Redwood out shot Minnesota River 16-7, the Cardinals erupted for five unanswered goals in the second period to take a 5-0 lead.

The Bulldogs finally scored at 14:53 of the second period on Erickson's goal to make it 5-1.

Reinhardt finished off the scoring with 5:17 left in the third period for the final score of 5-2.

The Cardinals out shot the Bulldogs 35-28. Bulldogs goalie Logan Moe made 30 saves. Redwood netminder Camden Cilek had 26 stops.

The Bulldogs return home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Marshall (0-2) which was swept by Waseca 7-2, 5-1.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments