The host Redwood Valley Cardinals turned the tables on the Minnesota River Bulldogs 5-2 in a Big South Conference rematch Tuesday at Redwood Area Community Center.
The Bulldogs (1-1) beat the Cardinals (1-1) three days earlier 7-4 at Le Sueur Community Center.
Two Bulldogs scored their first career varsity goals: senior forward Tyler Erickson, assisted by senior forward Finn Gibson and freshman defenseman Ethan Hathaway, and junior forward Mason Reinhardt unassisted.
After a scoreless first period in which Redwood out shot Minnesota River 16-7, the Cardinals erupted for five unanswered goals in the second period to take a 5-0 lead.
The Bulldogs finally scored at 14:53 of the second period on Erickson's goal to make it 5-1.
Reinhardt finished off the scoring with 5:17 left in the third period for the final score of 5-2.
The Cardinals out shot the Bulldogs 35-28. Bulldogs goalie Logan Moe made 30 saves. Redwood netminder Camden Cilek had 26 stops.
The Bulldogs return home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Marshall (0-2) which was swept by Waseca 7-2, 5-1.