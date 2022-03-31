COACHES
Head Coach: Mike Krenik, 7th year in program, 3rd year as head coach, 4 years as an assistant.
Assistant Coach: Alec Rogers, 4th year.
Assistant Coach: Greg Berry, 2nd year.
Assistant Coach; Dave Cink, 3rd year.
Assistant Coach: Jeff Skinner, 4th year.
Assistant Coach: Charlie Haugen, 1st year.
Roster:
Carter Dylla, 12
Colin Krenik, 12
Lucas Walechka, 12
Kaleb Timlin, 12
Jackson Meyer, 12
Ethan Fuller, 12
Tanyon Hoheisel, 11
Jonathon Biehn, 11
Alexander Garcia, 11
Jack Voit, 11
Gabe Sullivan, 10
Carter Barto, 10
Brady Bostic, 10
Derek Miller, 10
Dylan Zimmerman, 10
Dennis Dent, 10
Cooper Arnold, 9
Kyle Connor, 9
Blake Gibbs, 9
Alex Johnson, 9
Blake Lyons, 9
Nick Simonette, 9
Max Holmquist, 9
Kale Kelley, 9
Adam Robinson, 9
KEY PLAYERS
Carter Dylla, Lucas Walechka, Jackson Meyer and Colin Krenik.
All four will be on the mound and will be using their leadership skills as seniors to set the example for the rest of the team.
Carter will also be shoring up the middle infield at shortstop while most likely leading the team at the plate.
Lucas will be a key backstop at first base when not pitching,
Colin will be the lead left-hander on the mound to switch the eyesight of the hitters. He will be anchoring the outfield in centerfield when Dylla is on the mound and taking over at first base when Walechka is on the mound. A lot of versatility.
Jackson Meyer will no longer be doing his usual catching duties due to a knee injury. He most likely will be delayed in playing at the start of the season until he is cleared to play. Upon his return he will likely take over duties at the corners of the infield.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Junior Tanyon Hoheisel: A left handed pitcher who has a strong bat. His key is to be consistent at the plate and on the mound.
Sophomore Gabe Sullivan: He will be handling the catching duties due to Jackson Meyer’s knee injury. Gabe has been catching all his life. He now needs to be the quarterback of the infield. Sullivan improved the strength of his arm over the past year. Having a year of varsity experience under his belt will help him at the plate, as well.
Freshman Blake Lyons: He will be filling in at almost any position on the field on any given day. An athlete with natural instincts and a good head for baseball, he will see some mound time with a good strong arm and accuracy. Look at him to be a consistent contact hitter at the plate, also.
2021 RECAP
9-7 overall, 3rd place in the conference. Loss of two Seniors: Alex McCabe and Elijah Sullivan.
2022 OUTLOOK
Goals: Build on last year’s accomplishments. Learn how to be a complete team, not a one-dimensional team. Challenge teams with athleticism and baseball knowledge. Be mentally and physically prepared. Have fun with your accomplishments and teach others the love of the game.
Expectations: Finish in the top part of the conference. Surprise teams in the playoffs and play every inning like it’s your last. Leave it all on the field. Be a better player and even a better teammate.
Also, we’ve got to play them one day at a time. I’m just happy to be here and I hope I can help the ballclub . I just want to give it my best shot, and the good Lord willing, things will work out.
COMPETITION
Not sure where anyone is at in the conference with their teams. A lot changes over a year’s time, especially in small schools. We just work on being better.
BY THE NUMBERS
Players: 24
Letter Winners: 8
Seniors: 6