The St. Peter boys soccer team lost it's first road match of the season against the New Ulm Eagles. The 3-2 loss came in overtime, dropping the Saints to 1-1 on the season.
The goals for St. Peter were scored by Brooks Reicks, his fourth goal this season, and Cooper Dean, his second of the year.
Assisting on the goals were Connor Bjorling and Tate Winkleman.
"Effort and energy weren’t there the entire game and that’s a big reason why we lost," St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau said, "We scored two right away and got complacent the rest of the game."