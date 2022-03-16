After a 2021 track and field season that saw the St. Peter Saints boys squad earn a second-place finish at the state meet in the 800-meter relay, a pair of team leaders — senior Kole Guth and junior Brooks Reicks — are aiming to not simply repeat, but to bring the gold back to St. Peter.
"We got all those new guys who are coming in from baseball and I just hope they can fill in those spots we lost and maybe even improve and win a state championship this year," said Guth.
The new guys referenced by Guth include seniors Vinny Guappone, Brogan Hanson and Bennett Olson, who have all routinely shown great feats of athleticism during the fall and winter sports seasons.
"We got a bunch of new senior kids coming up who made the switch from baseball to track so that is exciting," noted Reicks. "So I'm interested to see how good we will be."
Reicks competed in three events in the state meet last season including the 400-meter dash where he finished fifth, the 200-meter dash where he placed 12th and as a member of the silver medal winning 800 relay team. One of the unique challenges that last year's format created for the team was that the meet itself was greatly compressed due to COVID restrictions causing the girls and boys meets to be split. This put Reicks in a situation where he had to compete in all three of those races within an hour.
With a return to normalcy, Brooks is poised for those kinds of challenges as he aims to compete against the highest level of runners to be prepared for states.
"It just depends on what teams we are going against," Reicks said of the competition. "For me it's Fairmont and Hutchinson who have some really good kids that will push me to my limit."
For Guth, a big focus this season is in the pole vault competition where he finished third in the section meet last season, just missing the cutoff to compete in the state meet.
"For me, the biggest event is going to be pole vault," noted Guth. "I'm going to be trying to go out and make a statement and see how good my competition is this year."
With the large variety of skills needed across the spectrum in track and field as well as the many different sports that the athletes compete in during the year create a unique set of challenges while also providing some benefits that Guth and Reicks recognize.
For Reicks, the transition from soccer in the fall, to hockey in the winter and back to sprinting with track affect different parts of the body.
"The sports use different groups of muscles, if you are fast in track it doesn't mean you are fast on skates," Brooks noted.
As for Guth, who transitions from football in the fall and wrestling in the winter, his legs are his focus early on.
"Wrestling definitely helps with the conditioning, I just need to work on my leg muscles because there isn't quite as much running in wrestling," said Guth.
Regardless of these challenges, with the large influx of talented athletes to the squad this spring, there is a lot of excitement around the program as they prepare to open up spring competition.
The Saints will compete in their first meet of the year Friday, March 25 when they make the short trip to Mankato to compete indoors at Myers Fieldhouse against several key opponents, including Fairmont, New Ulm and Waseca.