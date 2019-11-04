The Gustavus men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted their season opener Saturday at Vic Gustafson Pool against Minnesota State-Mankato and UW-Stevens Point and came away with a number of successful results. The men defeated Stevens Point, while the women beat Steven Point and lost to MSU.
“I was really pleased with how the team swan,” Head Coach Jon Carlson said. “I was shocked because that’s the first time the men have beaten Stevens Point in a while. The women performed great. The swam better than what I thought they would be at this point in the season. The teams are really excited to take on a long-time rival in St. Olaf next week.”
The women had numerous top-three finishes in the triangular:
200 medley relay
Abby Yartz, Maddie Westendorp, Lillie Ortloff, Alyssa Kohorst – 1:53.59
1000 free
Katherine Brostrom – 11:32.98
200 free
Ellen Hofstede – 1:57.63
100 breaststroke
Hailey Auran – 1:08.80
50 free
Ellen Hofstede – 24.85
100 free
Hofstede – 53.76
200 breaststroke
Auran – 2:32.0
400 free relay
Amelia Bjorklund, Hofstede, Annika Johns, Alyssa Lokensgard – 3:41.84
1-meter diving
Sophia Steinberg – 240.50
3-meter diving
217.90
The men won nine events in their dual with the Pointers:
1000 free
Zach Dawson – 10:15.33
100 backstroke
Dane Hudson – 53.93
200 butterfly
Nolan Larson – 1:54.94
50 free
Andrew Becker – 21.96
500 free
Callen Zemek – 4:51.12
100 butterfly
Larson – 51.23
200 IM
Larson – 1:57.68
400 free relay
Hudson, Matt Allison, Becker, Larson – 3:12.16
1-meter diving
Logan Bican – 248.15
“A lot of guys stepped up big today but Nolan Larson had to swim the last three events in a row and won them all,” Carlson said. “He was really the key to putting us over the top.”
Gustavus hosts St. Olaf at 11 a.m. next Saturday.