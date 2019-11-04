The Gustavus men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted their season opener Saturday at Vic Gustafson Pool against Minnesota State-Mankato and UW-Stevens Point and came away with a number of successful results. The men defeated Stevens Point, while the women beat Steven Point and lost to MSU.

“I was really pleased with how the team swan,” Head Coach Jon Carlson said. “I was shocked because that’s the first time the men have beaten Stevens Point in a while. The women performed great. The swam better than what I thought they would be at this point in the season. The teams are really excited to take on a long-time rival in St. Olaf next week.”

The women had numerous top-three finishes in the triangular:

200 medley relay

Abby Yartz, Maddie Westendorp, Lillie Ortloff, Alyssa Kohorst – 1:53.59

1000 free

Katherine Brostrom – 11:32.98

200 free

Ellen Hofstede – 1:57.63

100 breaststroke

Hailey Auran – 1:08.80

50 free

Ellen Hofstede – 24.85

100 free

Hofstede – 53.76

200 breaststroke

Auran – 2:32.0

400 free relay

Amelia Bjorklund, Hofstede, Annika Johns, Alyssa Lokensgard – 3:41.84

1-meter diving

Sophia Steinberg – 240.50

3-meter diving

217.90

The men won nine events in their dual with the Pointers:

1000 free

Zach Dawson – 10:15.33

100 backstroke

Dane Hudson – 53.93

200 butterfly

Nolan Larson – 1:54.94

50 free

Andrew Becker – 21.96

500 free

Callen Zemek – 4:51.12

100 butterfly

Larson – 51.23

200 IM

Larson – 1:57.68

400 free relay

Hudson, Matt Allison, Becker, Larson – 3:12.16

1-meter diving

Logan Bican – 248.15

“A lot of guys stepped up big today but Nolan Larson had to swim the last three events in a row and won them all,” Carlson said. “He was really the key to putting us over the top.”

Gustavus hosts St. Olaf at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

