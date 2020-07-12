The winless Cleveland Spiders (0-4) played their best and closest game of the year Sunday, but lost a 2-1 pitchers' duel to the visiting Morristown Morries (3-1) in 10 innings.
Morristown right hander Matt Saemrow went the distance, throwing a three hitter with 17 strikeouts and three walks.
"Matt Sawmrow threw a great game," Cleveland manager Mike Krenik said. "He's a got a nice little cutter, a nice little slider and a great curve ball. You've got to be ready for all his pitches. He's going to be one of the top five pitchers in the [13-60) League. And these guys went to state last year."
Cleveland ace starting pitcher Arlen Nett went as far as his legs would last, pitching six scoreless innings with four strikeouts, four walks and four hits.
Relievers Jake Miller and Gabe Holland also pitched well, but two unearned runs won it for the Morries. Miller allowed one run (unearned) on two walks, two strikeouts and no hits. Holland gave up one run (unearned) on one hit and one walk
"Our pitching did a great job,"Krenik said. "We threw strikes and kept our defense in it, and Arlan threw a great game for six innings. He threw a lot of pitches (87). This time of year that's plenty for him. His arm was fine, but you could tell in his delivery he didn't have any legs left.
Taking their first lead of the season, the Spiders opened the scoring with an unearned run in the fifth inning. Holland led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Jerren Jobe reached on an error on a high throw to first, and Holland scored.
The Morries tied it 1-1 with a run in the eighth inning on a walk to Landon Harmon and Kyle Green reached on an error on a low throw that got by the first baseman.
Morristown won it with a run in the 10th inning on a walk to Bradley Van Deinse who stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on an infield single by Tate Harmon.
The Spiders' three hits were by Michael Sullivan (1 for 3), Alec Rogers (1 for 5) with a double and Danny McCabe (1 for 4).
Krenik said coming close to winning gives the Spiders "a lot of hope. Now the guys realize they can compete. As young as they are, I keep telling them that you're probably the youngest team in the state.
"We're doing the basic things right. We still got to work on a few communication things on defense. The one thing they're got to figure out, too, is when you're up 1-0, you got to act like you're up 1-0. But they're coming along real well. Going into a game like this, I knew we had a fighting chance. We're going to be facing pretty good teams down the road now."
The Spiders travel to St. Clair at 2 p.m. Saturday and host Minnesota Lake at 2 p.m. Sunday.
123 456 789 10 - r h e
Morristown 000 000 010 1 - 2 5 2
Cleveland 000 010 000 0 - 1 3 2