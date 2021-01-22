In their first varsity gymnastics meet, St. Peter eighth-grade twin sisters Trista and Addison Landsom placed first and second in the all around as the Saints opened the season with a 125-5-122.6 win over host Blue Earth Area on Thursday.
"Very impressive start for those two!" St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said.
Trista Landsom won two events and the all-around (32.675). She won the vault (8.15) and the balance beam (8.35), placed second on uneven parallel bars (7.325) and third on floor exercises (8.35).
Addison Landsom took second all-around (31.950), won the bars (7.225), placed fifth on vault (8.45) and tied for eighth on beam (7.525) and on floor (7.525).
"I was happy to get our first meet under our belt," Glidden said. "It really helps us to figure out our priorities in the practice gym. Floor and bars are always the most difficult to do early in the season, I know we will improve each week. We have a very focused and determined group. I’m excited that we are getting this opportunity to participate and compete during this crazy time."
St. Peter had three other all-arounders in the top seven: 5. Anna Klatt 30.600, 6. Audrey Kennedy 30.275 and 7. Makayla Moline 29.325.
Klatt finished fourth on vault (8.6) and fifth on bars (7.075), beam (7.725) and floor (7.925).
Kennedy tied for sixth on vault (8.25), tied for ninth on bars (6.6) and placed seventh on beam (7.675) and on floor (7.625).
Moline tied for sixth on vault (8.25), tied for ninth on bars (6.6), tied for eighth on beam (7.525) and floor (7.525).
In addition, Glidden said, "Nora Fondie had a great night for JV, placing first in the all around (27.15).
The St. Peter junior varsity defeated BEA 94-87.15.
Fondie won three events: vault (8.0), beam (7.75) and floor (6.9), and she landed fifth on bars (4.5).
Brianna Baker tied for first on bars (5.7) and took fourth on vault (7.55) and floor (6.8).
Nora Pell placed third on beam (5.5), and Lexi Johnson finished fourth on bars (4.8).
"I can’t say enough about how the entire team has over come so many obstacles, just to have a place to practice and to then do so safely with masks and distancing," Glidden said. "Big Thank You to Mankato Area Gymnastics School, for opening up their facility to us so we have a place to practice and compete!
"We are experimenting with Facebook live to stream our meets so spectators can watch away contests. Thanks to Hannah Brenke and Cadence Selzer Campion for making this happen!"
Up next for St. Peter is St. James at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 30 at Mankato Area Gymnastics School.