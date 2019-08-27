It ended in a slugfest but not in the Saints' favor.
St. Peter's over-35 baseball team dropped a 20-14 finale Sunday to Loretto at Veterans Field and finished fourth in the Minnesota Senior Baseball Association's Class B state tournament. A day earlier the Saints lost 9-3 to eventual champion Searles.
Searles topped Urbank 3-1 in the championship game.
"They've got that New Ulm baseball going for them," said St. Peter manager Jeff Knutson.
The Saints finished 7-9 on the season, one which included the Senior Baseball Association Hall of Fame induction of former and longtime St. Peter senior player and manager Pete Moulton. He was part of ceremonies last Thursday in Jordan.
Knutson took over the helm of the senior Saints. After Sunday's loss, he reflected on another diamond season and the 40th annual Minnesota Senior Baseball Association tournament.
"We were probably a little disappointed," Knutson said of the overall season. "We just didn't have the quality of pitchers we did in the past."
Veteran St. Peter pitcher Jesse Anderson, a member of both the over-35 team and the Saints town ball squad, continued to serve as a mound mainstay for the younger team. He was also drafted by the Waterville Indians for that level state play and was not available for the over-35 tournament.
Still, lefty Steven Winkler held his own through many games this season, according to Knutson, but control troubles held back his overall results on the mound.
"But he just wanted to keep battling and kept working on it," Knutson said.
Bob Elsen also logged a lot of innings for the Saints. Knutson said Elsen was their control pitcher and started in Sunday's third-place game, but "Loretto just hit the ball pretty good."
Errors and walks also contributed to the Sunday slugfest, a common theme in the senior baseball final weekend, according to Knutson.
"It just led to some big innings (Sunday)," he said. "It was a marathon."
Mike Nachreiner's pair of doubles Sunday paced the Saints hitting attack.
In the Searles loss, a four-run Bullheads sixth inning put away a tight 3-1 game. Searles added two more in the seventh.
The Saints scored one in the third to close to within 2-1. Jeff Baron's sacrifice fly scored Winkler from third base. But the Saints could have got on the board earlier, leaving two runners on with just one out in the first. Ryan Wenner and Kent Bass singled but Searles pitcher Rick Wellmann got the final two outs to stop the threat.
St. Peter scored two more in the bottom of the seventh. Two Searles errors contributed to the tallies, with Jeremy Nachreiner's RBI single and another RBI ground out by Landon Little bringing in runs.
Winkler started and took the mound loss, going 5 1/3 innings, with Bass wrapping up.
The previous weekend, the Saints topped Morris 11-0 and the Le Center Braves 4-2.
"Le Center and us always have a good battle," Knutson said.