Using a balanced offense and a strong defense, St. Peter football team broke a five-game losing streak with a 22-14 victory over New Ulm on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
The Saints (2-5) jumped to a 16-0 lead over the Eagles (3-4) with a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Wyatt Olson to wide receiver Ethan Volk in the first quarter.
Volk caught an 8-yard touchdown at 3:57 of the first quarter and a 10-yarder at 10:03 of the second quarter. Volk also caught a two-point conversion pass from Olson. Ethan Grant nabbed the other two-point conversion pass from Olson.
The Eagles cut the lead to 16-8 at halftime on a 25-yard run by quarterback Nolan Drill who also ran in for two points.
The third quarter was scoreless on the cold and windy night with 20-degree wind chill and snow flurries.
New Ulm finally scored again on a 2-yard run by Drill with 3:38 left in the fourth quarter. The run for 2 points failed, and St. Peter led 16-14.
But the Eagles recovered an onside kick with 3:34 left at their own 47-yard line.
However, St. Peter held New Ulm on downs at the 47 and took over with 1:48 left.
The Saints, trying to run out the clock, had a fourth and 3 yards to go and went for the first down. The Saints not only got the first down, they got a touchdown on a 39-yard run by Michael Connor with 33 seconds to play. The two-point conversion pass failed, and St. Peter led 22-14.
The Eagles had one last drive starting on their 48-yard line. Two passes fell incomplete, and a third pass was completed with 15 seconds left. But New Ulm did not have any time outs left, and the clock ran out.
The Saints showed good balance with 148 yard rushing and 130 yards passing for a total of 265 yards of offense. New Ulm had 201 yards rushing and just 4 passing for 205.
Connor finished with 18 carries for 108 yards. Ryan Sandland rushed seven times for 24 yards. Vinny Guappone and Jamarion Robinson both had one carry for 4 yards.
Guappone also ran back one kick for 11 yards. Volk had one kickoff return for 21 yards. Gillette returned a punt for 11 yards.
Volk finished with seven receptions for 59 yards. Grant had one for 17 yards. Connors caught three for 27 yards. Wareke Gillette had two receptions for 13 yards. Guappone had one for 4 yards. Robinson made one for 8 yards, and Josh Johnson caught one for 2 yards.
Olson completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 130 yards, two touchdowns and two conversions.
Ryan Willmes led the defense with 18 tackles. Also in double digits, Connor had 12 stops, and Gillette and Carson Kennedy had 10 each. Johnson and Nathan Fogal made six tackles each. Sandland made five tackles. Robinson had four tackles. Jack Sourbeck was in on three tackles. Kai Anderson made two tackles.
St. Peter finishes the regular season Wednesday hosting winless Worthington (0-7) at 7 p.m.