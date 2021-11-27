Despite keeping the Delano Tigers off the scoreboard for just over 28-minutes, the Minnesota River Bulldogs were unable to cash in any goals of their own on the way to a 3-0 loss. The Bulldogs faced an offensive deluge from the Tigers but Minnesota River goaltender Amilia Messer turned away 44 shots Saturday afternoon.
"I think the game was good, we keep improving and stuck together," said forward and team co-captain Sophia Doherty. "We definitely could have made better passes which is something we are working on, but overall its better."
In the first period, Delano kept pressure on the Minnesota River defense as they outshot the Bulldogs 17-3 in the first 17 minutes. Despite that consistent attack, Messer along with the defense kept the Tigers from lighting the lamp.
Minnesota River found themselves with a couple of clean shots early in the second period after breaking up some mid-ice passes from Delano. The first goal of the afternoon came on the other end of the ice though, as a group of Tigers were able to block Messer's line of sight and a loose puck managed to find its way into the net with 6:57 to go in the second period.
Just over a minute into the third period, Delano added a second goal when a shot was redirected into the net by a player just outside the crease.
The Bulldogs got their best look of the game when Doherty intercepted a pass out of the Tiger's zone at the blue line and found herself one-on-one with the goaltender. Despite getting a good look though, Doherty's shot was sent wide with a block from the goalie.
"All you think when you get a shot like that is to just get ahold of the puck and try to get your best angle on the shot," said Doherty of the attempt.
Shortly after, the Tigers put the cap on scoring in the game with their third goal which came on a rebounded puck that found a stick.
"Our breakout definitely needs some work and we are trying some new things," Doherty noted. "We just need to make those passes and keep our heads up."
The loss drops the Bulldogs to 1-5 (1-2 Big South) on the season as they prepare for their next game. They will take to the road Tuesday night to take on Fairmont with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.
