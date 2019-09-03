St. Peter improved to 4-0-1 in boys soccer with a spirited 3-2 Big South Conference victory Tuesday night over the visiting Crusaders of Mankato Loyola.
The Crusaders, which also includes players from Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and St. Clair, used their team speed to dominate much of the first-half action. Junior midfielder Ramiro Zamora's play for the Crusaders kept the Saints on their heels early.
But with about four minutes to go in the first half, the Saints' intensity, ball control and field position took over. Still, Loyola went into halftime with a slim 1-0 lead.
The Crusaders scored with 8:26 left in the first half for the game's first tally.
With 1:45 remaining in the first half, it appeared as if the Crusaders goalkeeper recorded a high save while inside the goal line, but there was no ruling on the play. So the Saints went into halftime down 1-0.
But the Saints' spirited play those final minutes of the first half carried into the second and St. Peter scored twice quickly early in the second half going with the brisk wind from north to south.
Just two minutes into the second half, a third straight corner kick by St. Peter's Daniel Nadeau was the charm for the Saints, as a header by teammate Logan Moe finally put the locals on the scoreboard, tying it at 1-1.
Five-and-a-half minutes later, Nadeau assisted again on a goal by St. Peter's Ridwan Jeh. The Saints had opportunities to put the game away over the next six minutes, but two near misses kept the score at 2-1.
And with 23:49 left in match, the Crusaders scored on a penalty kick by Wilber Alexander to notch the score at 2-2.
A couple great saves by Crusaders goalkeeper Jack Richards kept it that way over the next three minutes.
But with 13:59 remaining in regulation, the Saints Yahye Mohammed put the go-ahead goal into the right corner for a 3-2 lead.
It appeared as if the Crusaders tied things up with 8:33 remaining on a penalty kick by Johnny Godoy, but an infraction was called, nullifying the goal. And from there, the Saints hung on for the victory.
Jaden Neubauer was again in the nets for the Saints. It was the fifth straight loss for the Crusaders.
The Saints next host Mankato East (1-4) 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter. The Saints hit the road next week with a match Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Waseca (1-3) and Thursday, Sept. 12 at Fairmont (2-2). The Cardinals topped Waseca 1-0 on Tuesday.
Saints earn two 2-0 victories over Worthington, New Ulm
Two key 2-0 victories in Big South Conference action kept the St. Peter Saints unbeaten in boys soccer action.
The Saints traveled to Worthington last Tuesday and came home with a big conference win over the Trojans, who eliminated St. Peter one year ago by a similar score in the Section 2A semifinals. Worthington went on to a 17-3 record and win the section championship, then lost 2-0 in first-round state action to Holy Angels Academy of Richfield.
Alex Bosacker scored early in the match for St. Peter in the big Worthington win. Yahe Mohammed talled a second-half score to ice the game for the Saints.
Saints goalkeeper Jaden Neubauer recorded the shutout for St. Peter last Tuesday in Worthington, then did the same last Thursday at home versus New Ulm.
Against New Ulm, Yahye Mohammed scored a second-half goal for insurance. Teammate Logan Moe had put the Saints up 1-0 with an early first-half score on a penalty kick.