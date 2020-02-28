St. Peter senior Eli Hunt stayed alive in the state Class AA wrestling tournament by winning in the wrestlebacks Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
After losing in the quarterfinals, No. 3 seeded Hunt (39-4) bounced back and pinned No. 11 seeded Fridley junior Michael Ude (31-8) in 2:04 in the consolation quarterfinals at 170 pounds. Hunt was leading 4-1 at the time in the second period.
So Hunt will advance to day two, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, versus No. 7 seeded South St. Paul junior Quinn Christophersen (25-8) with a shot at a medals as high as third place.