COACHES
Head coach: Dale Compton, 17th year.
Assistant coaches: Alex Nuy, 4th year.
KEY ATHLETES
James Younge - 11th grade - 3 year letter winner; Nathan Strobel - 10th grade - 2 year letter winner; Jorden Rossow - 10th grade - 2 year letter winner; Jewel Factor - 9th grade ; Rachel Ammann - 9th grade; Molly Koester - 8th grade; Kathryn Huisken - 8th grade.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Carter Zimmerman - 11th grade; Nick Huisken - 11th grade; Andrew Buboltz - 10th grade; Lilly Croatt - 10th grade; Cora Koester - 10th grade.
MOVED ON
Tyler Erickson - 4 year letter winner, state meet competitor.
2020 RECAP
Valley Conference: Girls team - 2nd place; Boys team - 3rd place.
Section 2A Championship: Girls - 12th place; Boys - 15th place.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
With the irregularity of the 2020 season, we are all looking forward to the 2021 season. Our schedule is more normalized this year and it looks as though each meet will allow full participation again this season.
We are starting the year with a rarity for our program, no seniors. We bring back some experience, but our team will be younger than the past few seasons. But we already have a group of athletes who are eager to take on leadership roles. Our past seniors have done a great job setting the tone of our program and we are looking forward to carrying on the traditions set by them.
We haven't worked on team goals at this time but as the season progresses and we continue to get more experience we will look at what are realistic goals for this group. We are excited to see what our new athletes can do as well as see the development of our returning runners. — Dale Compton, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
26 - Total athletes
5 - Letter winners
0 - Seniors