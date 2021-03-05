St. Peter wrestling team won a key Section 2AA team seeding match Thursday by defeating host Hutchinson 49-21.
Trailing 9-0 after two matches, St. Peter cut the Tigers' lead to 9-6 on a pin by Evan Walter at 120 pounds.
After another win by Hutchinson at 126, the Saints strung together seven straight wins to take an insurmountable 43-12 lead with three matches to go.
The string included wins by pins by Noah Hunt at 132, Brogan Hanson at 152 and Leighton Robb at 182. Nathan Fogal won a 14-5 major decision at 145, Harold Born won a 6-0 decision at 138, Cole Filand won by injury default at 170, and Kole Guth won by forfeit at 160. Heavyweight Nathan Pettis capped off the win with a pin.
The win avenges a Section 2AA final 35-30 win by Hutchinson over St. Peter last season.
Hutchinson (13-10) and St. Peter (22-9) both defeated Eden Valley-Watkins (10-20) in preliminary matches Thursday. The Tigers won 52-30, and the Saints won 50-21.
St. Peter won five matches by falls: Charlie Born at 106, Hunt at 132, Harold Born at 138, Fogal at 145 and Filand at 170. Nakiye Mercado won a technical fall at 126. Deontre Torres at 113, Guth at 160 and Robb at 182 won decisions. Taylen Travaille won a forfeit at 152.
The top seed in the section appears to be up for grabs between five teams heading into the team section seeding meeting Saturday. Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran (22-2) has the best record and is ranked seventh in the state, but St. Peter beat the Royals 39-33. Scott West (17-4) also is in the running as usual for the top spot and is ranked Lean and Mean by the Guillotine. Tri-City United (17-8 and Lean and Mean) also is a top contender which St. Peter split with during the regular season.
The section quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 at two sites: Hutchison and Tri-City United. Also in the section are Mankato East (13-12), Mankato West (7-18) and Waseca (11-13). Only eight teams are entered, so there will be four at each site. Delano (12-13) and Glencoe-Silver Lake (8-15) opted out of the tournament.
The section championship and state prelims will be Saturday, March 13 at St. Peter. The Section 2AA and Section 3AA championships will be at noon and the state quarterfinals at 2 p.m. (Section 2AA champ versus Section 3AA champ).