ADIRONDACKS, NY – Ryann Geldner, a native of St. Peter, will compete in the women’s hockey event at the 40th Annual Empire State Winter Games (ESWG) from Jan. 30–Feb. 2 in New York’s Adirondack Region. The ESWG, presented by Community Bank, N.A., will feature more than 2,500 traditional and adventure winter sports athletes.
Geldner, who has competed in the ESWG since 2009, will be playing in the senior women’s division with a team from New York City. Growing up, Geldner played hockey at Minnesota Square Park. She went on to play collegiately at Minnesota State University, Mankato—then for the Vancouver Griffins, the Telus Lightning in Toronto, and the Minnesota Whitecaps before the team joined the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL).
“I'm looking forward to walking the main drag in Lake Placid, standing by the fire drinking hot chocolate in my ESWG swag, shopping, and of course playing hockey,” Geldner said. “I also enjoy seeing all of the outdoor activities, the ski jump, and the ice sculptures and castle on the way to the Saranac Lake rink.”
Geldner now plays on the USA Women’s Master’s Ball Hockey team, proving that her skills learned from ice hockey are seamlessly transferred off the ice.
“I have enjoyed working with Ryann the last three years as the ESWG women’s ice hockey co-coordinator,” said Mark Gilligan, ESWG Women’s Hockey Co-Coordinator. “Not only is she a fantastic organizer, but she has led her team to the gold medal the last two years.”
Geldner is proud to be one of three women originally from Le Sueur County playing on the same team from New York City at this year’s ESWG. The two other women are Amy Egli from St. Peter, and Kirsten Shaughnessy from Le Center. They all grew up playing for in the Bulldog Youth Hockey Association.
Geldner also is playing on the USA masters ball hockey team with another woman from St. Peter, Casie Hanson.
For additional information about the ESWG, visit EmpireStateWinterGames.com.