St. Peter's second game of the girls basketball season was the polar opposite of the first, with plenty of scoring and solid all-around play.
The Saints topped host New Ulm 82-63 on Monday, as 11 players scored. Captains Morgan Kelly and Sarah Conlon led the way with 27 and 23 points, respectively.
Other Saints scoring: Josie Wiebusch 7, Emma Jones and Lilly Ruffin 5 each, Abby Maloney 4, Grace Remmert and Amelia Carlson 3, Rhyan Holmgren and Abby Haggenmiller 2, and Katie Petersen 1.
St. Peter jumped out to a 39-25 halftime lead and expanded on it through the second half, scoring 43 points.
The Saints hit 27 of 56 shots from the field for 48 percent and also hit 21 of 28 free throw attempts for 75 percent.
The Saints' offensive play pleased coach Bob Southworth. But while offensively the Saints improved on their season-opening 55-46 win over Mankato East, Southworth said there's work to do on the defensive side.
"We moved the ball very well on offense and made a lot of high percentage shots," he said following the game. "We limited our turnovers which allowed us to score a lot of points. On the defensive side of the ball we were not very good tonight. We allowed way too much dribble penetration and our help side did not do a good job."
Kelly led the Saints in rebounding with 10 to complete a double-double, followed by Ruffin with 7. St. Peter out-rebounded the Eagles by a slim 37-34 margin.
The Saints play next on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Glencoe-Silver Lake as part of a doubleheader with the St. Peter boys basketball team. The Saints girls play at 5:45 p.m., followed by the boys vs. GSL at 7:30 p.m.
St. Peter 39 - 43 -- 82
New Ulm 25 - 38 -- 63