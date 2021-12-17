As the Minnesota River girls hockey team played its final game of the 2021 calendar year, numerous faces were missing from the bench including head coach Madison Bergeren, assistant coach Tom Blaido and multiple players as the team battled sickness. While those individuals were missed, the Bulldogs that took the ice against the Morris/Benson Area Storm played their hearts out in a game that featured nearly non-stop scoring as Minnesota River cruised to an 11-6 victory, improving the team record to 5-7.
Co-captain Anna Pavlo completely dominated the action as she scored five total goals for the Bulldogs, including the game opener a mere 17 seconds after puck drop, assisted by Callie Voeltz, however M/BA was able to tie things back up a minute later. Pavlo would also score the second goal, once again assisted by Voeltz, for Minnesota River at 5:11 before the Storm once again responded with a game-tying goal.
Darbi Dunning wrapped first period scoring with a goal that was assisted by Christina Cruz.
The second period was completely dominated by the Bulldogs as they scored the next seven goals before allowing a single goal late from the Storm.
M/BA did outscore Minnesota River 3-1 in the third period, but the game was already out of reach at that point.
Pavlo finished with five points on the night, all of them coming on goals, while Dunning, Zetta Haugen and Grace Bishop each added two goals.
Bishop added an assist on the night while Voeltz and Christina Cruz earned two assists each and Lucy Kleschult added one assist as well.
The Bulldogs will have a well deserved break before they return to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 4 when they travel to take on M/BA for the second time on the season.