Former St. Peter and Kasson-Mantorville high school basketball star Braxton Raymond died after a battle with brain cancer.
Braxton, son of Kelly and Cindi Raymond, played on the St. Peter varsity team as a freshman and finished his high school career at Kasson-Mantorville where he graduated in 2016.
He died Oct. 9 at the age of 22. He was diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma — a malignant and inoperable brain tumor — in August 2018.
The visitation will be on Sunday evening, Oct. 13 at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
The funeral will be Monday afternoon, Oct. 14 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Rochester.
Braxton attended St. Peter schools from fifth through ninth grades (2008 to 2013). He played varsity basketball his freshman year for the Saints, scoring 228 points off the bench and hitting 41 percent of his 3-point shots for a team that finished as Section 2AA runner-ups.
A 6-foot-5 guard, he transferred to Kasson-Mantorville as a sophomore along with his dad and coach, Kelly. At K-M, Braxton became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,834 career points, earned all-conference four times and was named as one of 40 seniors in the state to participate in the 2016 MN Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Star Game series. He averaged more than 23 points per game as a senior.
He played one year of college basketball for Williston State College in North Dakota before injuries and eventually illness forced him to put his basketball career on hold.
But he still considered St. Peter his home where he had many friends. A fundraiser was held in his honor in January during a home St. Peter boys basketball game and an alumni basketball game between St. Peter and Kasson-Mantorville.
“It feels good to know that people care,” Braxton said at the time. “It’s amazing. Thank you, St. Peter High School, coach (Sean) Keating and all the players.”
Braxton’s dad, Kelly, said the night was a good way to lift his son’s spirits.
“Just to see his friends is the best therapy for him,” Kelly said. “It’s better than medicine. He’s been looking forward to this for two months.”
His mom, Cyndi, said, “We appreciate everybody reaching out for him.”
Braxton’s siblings Brodie (2010 SPHS grad) and Tailor (2013 SPHS grad) both played basketball for St. Peter. His father, Kelly, coached boys basketball for 27 years, including five years at SPHS where he amassed a 99-35 record and led the Saints to state in 2012. His mom, Cyndi, coached the Saints’ girls team for two years, including a state appearance in 2010.
His sister posted about Braxton on a CaringBridge site on Wednesday morning.
"Unfortunately, Braxton passed away this morning," she wrote. "He was surrounded by family. He had a tough battle and fought till the last second. He is one of the strongest people I know. Please pray for him, family, and friends as we grief the loss of an amazing soul."