...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The Gustavus women's hockey team. (Photo Courtesy Gustavus Athletic Communications)
The Gustavus women’s hockey team honored its seniors on Saturday and earned a 3-0 victory over St. Scholastica in the regular season finale. The Gusties set a new program record with their 14th shutout of the season, which leads all divisions of NCAA women’s hockey, and improve to 19-3-2 overall and 13-1-2 in the MIAC. As the No. 1 seed in the MIAC playoffs, the Gusties will host the winner of the Nos. 8-9 play-in game next Saturday.
Head Coach Mike Carroll surprised his team with an all-senior starting lineup today on Senior Day.
“I don’t think they knew before the game and with seven seniors we have some that are in the lineup more than others so that was good to see them get out there and hear their names announced,” Carroll said. “All of our seniors have done a great job of hanging with the process while going through a lot of ups and downs with not just hockey but with everything else. Lesser people maybe would have decided to not do this anymore, and all of our seniors are unique because they have different roles on the team, and everyone wants to be first line power play and penalty kill, but I think they did a great job as they grew of understanding that there are 23 very important roles on the team and they’re all a big part of our success.”
Jamie Byrne (Sr., Loretto) highlighted Senior Day with her first goal of the season at the 8:56 mark of the second period, which proved to be the game-winner. Byrne fired a one-timer from the slot on a pass from Jordyn Peterson (Sr., Brookings, S.D.).
“Jamie has had some big goals in her career and hopefully she’ll have some more here before she’s done,” Carroll said. “I’m just proud of all of the seniors in their own individual ways and they make good teammates.”
The Gusties took advantage of a power play late in the second as Clara Billings (Jr., Rochester) cashed in on a one-timer from the slot on a pass from Lindsey Bjerke (Jr., New Prague). Gustavus carried a 2-0 lead into the third. Brooke Power (So., Lakeville) put the finishing touches on the game with her MIAC-leading 18th goal of the season on a breakaway delayed penalty. Emily Olson (Jr., Delano) assisted on the goal.
Katie McCoy (Jr., Grafton, Wis.) started the game in goal and made seven saves in 31:45. Maria Widen (Fy., Burnsville) finished the game and made six saves for the combined shutout.
The Gusties outshot the Saints 43-13 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Gustie penalty killers were 3-for-3.