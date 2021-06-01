SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Recent Gustavus graduate Cole Pengilly (Le Sueur, Minn.) signed a rookie contract with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball on Tuesday. Pengilly is the second Gustie in the past three years to sign a professional baseball contract as Adam Stockwell ’19 also played for the Canaries in 2019.
Pengilly played second base in Wednesday’s game and then saw time in right field and shortstop on Thursday before suffering an injury that has placed him on the injured list. In those two games, Pengilly hit 4-for-7 with two runs and an RBI.
“It was a quick turn around with our season ending on Friday and then I got a call on Monday asking if I could be out to Sioux Falls on Tuesday,” Pengilly said. “I had a quick 12 hours to get ready and drive out there. So far, it’s been a great experience and I’ve enjoyed it a lot. I know the season is going to be a lot but I’ll just have to enjoy everything about it and continue to learn and grow as it goes. So far this is a step in the right direction to where I want to be with my baseball career and I’m just glad I got the opportunity to come out here and play for this team and continue to play baseball.”
Pengilly finished his Gustavus career as one of the best shortstops in program history and could have made a stronger case if the 2020 season wasn’t cancelled, depriving him of potentially another 40 games to his career. Pengilly never missed a game in his career, starting all 109 games since his first year. He collected 131 hits in 380 at-bats for a .345 batting average, which ranks 14th in program history. He scored 79 runs with 21 doubles, eight triples (6th/program history), five home runs, 66 RBI, 183 total bases, 43 walks, and was 27-of-35 in stolen base attempts (8th/program history). At shortstop, he amassed 115 put outs, 261 assists (8th/program history), and 39 errors for a .906 fielding percentage. Pengilly earned All-Conference honors in 2019 and 2021.