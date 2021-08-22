With the Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association AA Championship on the line, the St. Peter saints performed valiantly, but came up short against the Burnsville Bulldogs. The second seeded Saints finished in second place in the class AA bracket, by way of an 8-5 defeat at the hands of the top seeded Bulldogs.
"We knew we were going to have to hit with them," said Saints manager Jeff Knutson. "Today we saw a heck of a game against a great Burnsville team."
St. Peter opened the game with some early fireworks as Jeff Baron hit a leadoff single into the outfield. Mike Nachreiner continued his stellar performance at the plate with a double that found the right center field gap and Luke Larson snuck an RBI single straight through the center of the diamond to put the Saints up 1-0.
With Nachreiner at third, Kent Bass popped a ball into the shallow outfield that the second baseman misplayed, allowing the run at third to score.
The Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the first with a pair of walks but as the story has been all postseason for St. Peter, the defense came to play. With two on and no out, Burnsville smoked a ground ball to Baron at second which he corralled and flipped to shortstop Ryan Wenner for the out at second, followed by a toss to Bass at first to complete the 4-6-3 double play.
The Bulldogs were able to put a run on the board in the inning though with an RBI double, cutting the Saints lead to 2-1.
Steve Winkler led off the top of the second inning with a single up the middle, but St. Peter was unable to bring him home, ultimately stranding him at second after he stole the bag.
Burnsville once again put a pair of baserunners on to open the bottom of the second inning but like clockwork, Wenner nabbed a grounder as he was moving toward second where he stepped on the bag before throwing the ball to first for 6-3 double play. The Bulldogs did tie the game at 2-2 in the inning, when a wild pitch got loose, allowing a runner at third to score.
Burnsville continued the offensive consistency that got the team to the championship game, scoring a run in the third and fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead with three innings to go. Winkler entered the game during the fourth inning to relieve starter Jeremy Nachreiner, despite having pitched a complete game the day before.
"Heck of a job by Winks to come into the game and keep us in the ball game, giving us a chance to win," said Knutson.
The Saints stranded a runner in the top of the fifth inning after Derek Homringhausen led off with an infield single to shortstop that he beat out. The Bulldogs put their leadoff batter on base with a single, but during the next at bat, the runner was caught in a run-down and tagged out.
The sixth inning proved to be the pivotal moment of the game with St. Peter running hard on the bases and taking advantage of a pair of errors to score Mike Nachreiner from third. With Wenner, representing the tying run at third, Brandon Kerling sent a high fly ball to the outfield, allowing Wenner to tag up and score on the sacrifice fly.
Burnsville responded in the bottom of the sixth with a single into the outfield followed by a bunt single. The next at-bat resulted in a fielders' choice which Winkler threw to third for the force out. The Bulldogs bats then put together three straight singles that found outfield gaps to score a total of four runs.
"When we tied it up in the sixth things looked good, but we ran out of gas," said Knutson. "They are a very good hitting team we just wanted to avoid that one big inning, but we couldn't."
St. Peter was able to score a run in the top of the seventh inning to cut the Burnsville lead to 8-5, but a flyout to centerfield brought an end to the game, and the season.
With the regular postseason concluded, St. Peter will take part in the WORLD SERIES of Minnesota Senior Men's Baseball Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29. The event is a single elimination tournament featuring eight teams and will take place at the Jordan Mini-Met. All games will also be available to be streamed at prepspotlight.tv.