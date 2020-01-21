Taylor Rooney is ready to prove he belongs on the national scene.
This is the first time in program history that an athlete from Gustavus Adolphus College has been named National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season. United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association selected him for National Athlete of the Week in NCAA DIII Indoor men on Jan. 21.
The junior from Andover clocked another sub-8.10 performance in the 60-meter hurdles to win the event title at the Minnesota State Invitational against NCAA DII and JUCO competitors.
Right now Rooney has gone sub-8.10 four times this season with a division-leading best of 8.03 from the Chuck Peterson Invitational in early December. Last year no man went sub-8.10 more than three times.