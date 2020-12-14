Wrestling is one of the sports where contact is least avoidable.
It requires close, intense bodily entanglement with exchanges of heavy breathing, sweat and sometimes blood between competitors. There is no better way to practice and improve than in one-on-one drills and matches.
But that basically has not been possible with Gov. Tim Walz' pause in high school sports until Dec. 19, and most high schools in the state in distance learning until January.
St. Peter Public Schools is in distance learning until Jan. 4, so practices could not start until then with games beginning a couple of weeks after.
St. Peter wrestling tri-captains, seniors Nathan Fogal and Noah Hunt and junior Brogan Hanson, discussed how it's going in the meantime.
Practicing and training have changed during the pause on sports.
"The pause on sports affects us cause we can’t practice with a partner or have captains practices," Fogal said. "Wrestling is a big contact sport. It is challenging to work on wrestling drills by yourself. For the most part we are all staying at home and working out by our self, but occasionally a little group of two or three will go and run outside."
Hanson said: "It’s hard to limit contact in a full contact sport, but we plan to 'split up' our team into groups of three or four, and you would only train with that group. As of now we cannot have a practice as a team or with coaches until possibly Jan. 4th."
Hunt said: "The coaches have been posting workouts online for us to do, so we can be ready for when the time comes."
Intrasquad scrimmages are not possible "at the moment, but we would like to try and do some," Hunt said.
But the wrestlers have found alternative training methods.
"Training will have to be mainly alone," Hunt said. "Some of us are lucky to have our own mats where we could have a teammate over to train."
Fogal said: "I have been getting together with some friends and been doing some running."
Hanson said: "For those who are alone, it’s a lot of conditioning and just getting in shape, I have a weight set at home and have been doing some training there. Our coaches send us weekly workouts to do at home. These workouts include wrestling drills, runs and weight training. We also watch videos to prepare us for the season and get us focused."
Hunt said: "This will help our team because we will be ready when the season starts. Then we can jump right into hard practices and get the upper hand against our opponents."
It's still not a normal year in sports.
"This year is a lot different than normal because we have to prepare for the season at home," Fogal said. "This means our team has to be self disciplined if we want to succeed."
All three wrestlers agree that they need to follow the normal rules for social distancing. It's going fine, but missing mat time does hurts.
Having a reduced season and schedule in their senior season is hard to take.
"It sucks because we have spent 12-plus years wrestling waiting for this year, my senior year, and getting it shortened sucks but I’m glad we still get a season we just have to make the most of what we have and make every match count," Hunt said.
The captains, however, are considering playing sports in college.
"I will probably wrestle in college if I do good this season," Hunt said. "I haven’t decided where I want to go or what I want to study."
Fogal, who also is a star football player, said: "I am undecided if I want to play sports in college. Also undecided on my major."
Hanson said: "I am only a junior, so as of now I haven’t decided on if I want to play any sport in college, and I'm undecided on my major."
All in all, the captains hope everyone will follow the COVID rules, so they get to keep their season.