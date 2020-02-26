Back in early December, St. Cloud State University decided to cut its golf program effective next fall 2020.
St. Peter High School graduate Carter Doose was very upset after having a very successful fall golf season at SCSU. Immediately after announcing that cut, schools started to reach out to SCSU golfers and Doose trying to recruit them to attend their schools and play golf for their programs.
For Doose, these calls, emails or texts came for several weeks from various D1, D2 and D3 schools. His final four choices were D2 Winona State, Mankato State, and D1 University of Nebraska Omaha, and IUPUI in Indianapolis. After visiting and talking with coaches, he has decided to commit to the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks.
"His conversations and meetings with Coach Porter and Coach Sidzyik and his visit to UNO helped him make that decision more clear," said Neil Doose, St. Peter boys golf coach and father of Carter. "The UNO Mavericks also won their first (13-team) Spring Golf Tournament at The Joust at Goose Creek in California this past weekend. He's going to a great program and more importantly a great school.
"One of Carter's goals throughout high school was to eventually play at the Division 1 level and now he will have that opportunity as a UNO Maverick. Carter will finish his spring season at SCSU and will then spend all summer training and preparing for Division 1 golf at UNO."