A Minnesota summer tradition is on hold for the foreseeable future. Town team baseball is currently closed and Gov. Tim Walz’ extension of the "stay at home" order until May 18 impacts a number of previously scheduled town team games in south-central Minnesota and around the state.
The River Valley League, which includes area teams such as St. Peter, Le Sueur, and Henderson, is now in a holding pattern. The Board of Directors of the Minnesota Baseball Association announced April 18 that the state of amateur baseball is closed and no games will be played until the governor opens up baseball.
One of the many questions moving forward is will amateur baseball operate under a shortened season, or have a season at all?
“The league has not had any discussions about a shortened season yet,” RVL President Ron Beckman said. “We are waiting for a directive from the state board and plan to react when there is information to react to.”
St. Peter’s season opener was scheduled for Sunday, May 10 at Arlington with its second game the following Sunday in Henderson, but both of those games are now postponed due to the stay at home order. If the governor allows sporting events to begin after May 18, St. Peter’s first game would be Tuesday, May 26 at Prior Lake.
“The team certainly understands the situation we’re in and we’ll be prepared to play whenever that is announced,” said Tom Lacina, manager of the Saints. “But I don’t know if anyone has talked to umpires. They’re the ones that have to stand right next to someone for the entire game.”
Le Sueur was set to open its season Sunday, May 3 at home against Gaylord. The Braves also had games scheduled for May 15 and 17 which are now postponed as well. Their first game after May 18 is scheduled for May 29 at Belle Plaine.
“We just have to wait and see what happens,” said Mike May, who is entering his 14th season on the Le Sueur town team. “The team has texted a few times and it seems like we will play once we get the OK. We would then need some direction from the RVL as to what the league schedule will look like.”
Amateur baseball teams across the state play their home games on a variety of private and public fields, which is another caveat to consider if or when baseball games are allowed to be played again. St. Peter plays at Veterans Field, which is owned by the city, while Le Sueur and Henderson play on fields owned by the school district. How those entities allow games to be played on their fields is yet to be seen.
Henderson does not have any games scheduled during the current stay at home timeline and plans to open its season May 31 at home against Belle Plaine. Another area team, Cleveland, will not play its May 17 season opener at Morristown, but could potentially start the season May 24 against St. Clair if the governor allows for sporting events to take place once the stay at home order is lifted.
“The things we like to do most are the exact things the virus wants us to do to spread,” Walz said during his April 30 briefing.