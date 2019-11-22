It wasn't easy or pretty at times, but the St. Peter Saints girls basketball team survived thanks to Morgan Kelly's 23 points and a smothering defense to earn a 55-46 nonconference win Friday at Mankato East.
The Saints led the entire way, using an aggressive man-to-man defense and solid ball control on offense to build a 29-14 halftime lead. A quick 10-2 lead held the entire way for St. Peter.
Saints coach Bob Southworth, starting his 10th year at the helm after leading St. Peter to a state tournament berth a season ago, said his squad took good care of the ball in that first half, committing just seven turnovers. But it was a different story to start the second half, as the Saints struggled a bit with the Cougars' full-court defense.
Sarah Conlon, who'll only play a couple games to start the season before knee surgery will sideline her and her quest for 1,000 points for a few weeks, scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half. That gives the Saints senior a career total of 849 points.
Conlon scored 10 of St. Peter's first 17 points as the Saints led by as many as 16 points in that opening half of play. But the Cougars got back into the contest, scoring the last two points of the first half and then the first seven points to open the second and cut St. Peter's lead to 28-21.
And at 10:48 to go, Conlon picked up her third foul and sat for a spell. But a strong drive to the basket and left-handed layup by Saints eighth-grader Rhyan Holgren, followed by a field goal inside by Kelly put St. Peter up 41-28.
East stayed in the game though, outscoring the Saints 13-5 over a four-minute stretch, closing to within five points at 46-41 on a three-pointer by freshman guard Peyton Stevermer.
But the Cougar's 6-foot-2 sophomore center Lexi Karge fouled out with 3:44 remaining, limiting East's inside defense the rest of the way. And Kelly hit four big free throws over a minute and a half for a 50-43 lead.
Still, a long three by East's Mackenzie Schweim cut it to 50-46, the closet the Cougars had been since 4-0 early in the game. But Kelly's biggest play of the game came with just 1:14 left, working inside for an and-1. And the Saints hung on for the win.
Schweim led the Courgars with 19 points.
St. Peter travels Monday to New Ulm for a Big South Conference game against the Eagles.
Saints 28 - 27 -- 55
Cougars 14 - 32 -- 46