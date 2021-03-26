Annie Corbett

MADISON, Wis. – Gustavus sophomore Annie Corbett (Brookfield, Wis.) has been named WIAC All-Around Gymnast of the Week for her performance at UW-Eau Claire last Thursday. Corbett had a season-high night in Gustavus’s 183.725-181.325 victory over the Blugolds. She was the high scoring Gustie in three events and second in the other. Corbett took home first place on the vault, uneven bars and all-around. Additionally, she placed third on floor and fifth on beam. On top of leading the team on these events, her vault (9.500), uneven bars (9.375), floor exercise (9.450) and all-around (37.450) were all season-high scores. On the balance beam, Corbett tallied a 9.125. Her performance helped the Golden Gusties record season-high event totals on all four events and best their previous season-high team score by over six points. (photo courtesy of David Faulkner, SPX Sports)

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments