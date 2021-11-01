As the last runners crossed the finish line in the boys Section 2A meet, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland team gathered together knowing that once the results came in, they were going to be in the running for a top-two finish to advance to state.
The ML/C boys team earned their place in the Class A state race by finishing second with 74 points, seven fewer than the third-place Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. All five runners for the Crusaders who scored finished inside the top 20.
"It took a lot of hard work," Nathan Strobel said. "We knew what our goal was and that we could achieve it, so we all just set our minds to that goal and made it happen."
Jorden Rossow added: "Nobody thought we could do this coming into the year. We had to work for it all year and we earned this."
ML/C coach Dale Comptom said: "It was such an exciting day. I had faith in them all year long, even when they didn't believe in themselves early in the year."
Strobel, a sophomore, paced the team with a time of 18 minutes, 12.79 seconds to finish 11th overall and earn all-section honors.
A pack of Crusaders finished together, led by the sophomore Rossow (18:17.02), followed by junior James Younge (18:28.57) and freshman Sam Vetter (18:29.47) in 14th, 15th and 16th place. As top 15 finishers, Rossow and Younge both received all-section honors.
Eighth grader Corbin Deichman wrapped up the team scoring for ML/C with a time of 18:37.43 to finish 19th overall.
Eighth grader Soren Kelly (19:09.03) and freshman Tj Waldron (19:36.72) also ran for the Crusaders, finishing 36th and 48th.
"It's very emotional, ever since the beginning of the season we were counted out, too low to even be considered underdogs," Younge said. "We worked our way up throughout the season and got to where we are now."
Compton added: "I'm so proud of these guys 1-10. They knew going into the second half it was going to be close and they knew every point was going to matter. We talk a lot about not settling and today they didn't."
The boys will take part in the Class A state race Saturday, Nov. 6, which will take place on the campus of St. Olaf College with the start time scheduled for noon.
The girls team for ML/C finished 14th with a team total of 298 points.
Eighth grader Molly Koester paced the Crusader girls with a time of 22:13.35 to finish 18th.
Eighth grader Kathryn Huisken (24:51.98) was followed by sophomores Jewel Factor (25:20.48) and Cora Koester (25:20.67) as the trio finished 59th, 65th and 66th.
Junior Alexa Bolstad rounded out the competition for the ML/C with a time of 33:56.67 to finish 100th.