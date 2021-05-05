St. Peter boys track and field team ran first with eight first places in the five-team Marshall Tiger Invite Tuesday at Southwest Minnesota State University
St. Peter edged Waseca by six points for first 110-104. Marshall finished third with 72, Worthington fourth with 53 and New Ulm fifth with 35.
Brooks Reicks won all four of his events with firsts in 200-meter run (22.99), in the 400 (51.96), in long jump (20-6) and the 4x400 relay with Corbin Herron, Alex Bosacker and Seth Reicks (3:37.48).
Seth Reicks also won the 300 hurdles (42.21)
Alex Bosacker placed first in 110 hurdles (15.58), second in 300 hurdles (43.06) and third in the high jump (5-4).
Jamarion Robinson won the 100 (11.30), placed fourth in the triple jump (39-2.25) and sixth in the high jump (5-4).
Kole Guth won the pole vault (11 feet).
Also in the 200 run, Connor Snow finished second (23.43), Seth Reicks fourth (24.10) and Herron fifth (25.44).
Marwan Abdi raced to third in the 800 (2:18.40).
Gavin Selly placed third in the 3200 (11:48.81).
The St. Peter 4x100 relay team of Robinson, Guth, Snow and Herron ran runner-up in 46.10.
Theodore Pierret took second in the shot put (39-5) and fifth in the discus throw (109-9).
Connor Travaille placed third in the discus (117-1) and sixth in the shot (35-2).
St. Peter girls placed second with five first places: 1. Waseca 99, 2. St. Peter 83, 3. Worthington 77, 4. Marshall 65 and 5. New Ulm 43
St. Peter had two double winners.
Josie Wiebusch placed first in 100 and 300 hurdles in 17.60 and 51.38.
Cadence Selzler Campion doubled up in the shot put (31-2) and the discus throw (99-1)
Maddie More first in 800 (2:32.03).
Hadley Stuehrenberg placed third in the 800 (2:36.76).
Katie Petersen finished fifth in the 100 (13.76), third in the shot put (28-9) and sixth in the long jump (15-1.5).
Claire Meyer placed fifth in the shot put (26-7) and sixth in the discus (74-8).
Morgan Peterson took runner-up in the 400 (1:13.64).
Keria Friedrich took second in the 1600 (5:52.28).
Laura Odland finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.12) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (56.85).
Eve Zimmerman ran fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.67).
Jaiden Landsom placed sixth in the 100 hurdles (19.96) and fourth in the pole vault (7-6).
The 4x400 relay team of Alexia Wentworth, Odland, Wiebusch and Zimmerman finished second in 4:35.20.
The 4x800 relay team of Stuehrenberg, More, Friedrich and Annika Southworth placed second in 10:34.60.
In the high jump, Brooke Rehnelt landed fifth (4-6) and Lexi Johnson tied for sixth (4-4).