Anderson, Lund and coach

St. Peter sophomore Marty Anderson (left) and senior Kelson Lund teamed up to win Section 2A doubles runner-up medals. With them is head coach Aaron Rothenberger. (Photo courtesy of Bob Messlerli)

Senior Kelson Lund and sophomore Marty Anderson played No. 1 and 2 singles for St. Peter boys tennis team during the regular season, but they teamed up in the Section 2A doubles tournament.

The move paid off as Lund-Anderson qualified for state by finishing second in the section Thursday at Breck High School in Minneapolis.

Seeded No. 2, Lund-Anderson defeated No. 3 seeded Matt Berestka-John Gorman of Breck 6-3. 6-0 in the semifinals.

No. 1 seeded Ishan Nadkarni-Zach Piehl of Breck defeated Lund-Anderson in the finals 6-1, 6-1, but both doubles teams qualify for state Thursday at St. Cloud Tech High School.

