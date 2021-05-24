The St. Peter girls golf team placed second at the Big South Conference Tournament Monday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Redwood Falls with a score of 388.
Fairmont took first place each with a team score of 373.
Megan Nelson of Waseca won medalist honors with a round of 81.
Individual scorers for the Saints were Adrianna Bixby with an 88 (4th place), Mia Hansen and Emily Salfer with 99 (tied for 11th place), followed by Anna LoFaro with 102 (tied for 18th place).
All-conference awards were also given out to those individuals finishing in the top 18 throughout the season including the conference tournament. Players earning all-conference for St. Peter included Adrianna Bixby in 4th place, Mia Hansen in 6th place and Audra Bixby in 13th place.
"Congratulations to these players and the entire Saints team for representing the BSC so well," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said.
Fairmont finished the season as the BSC East Division winner while Redwood Valley finished as the West Division winner.
The Saints now travel to New Prague on Tuesday, June 1 for day 1 of the Section 2AA Tournament to be played at the New Prague Golf Club.