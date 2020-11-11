Cleveland football team (2-4) played St. Clair/Loyola (5-1) on a very wet and muddy field on Wednesday night at St. Clair.
The Spartans had three times the players the Clippers brought over to the game and were able to wear the Cleveland team down and win 24-0 in the regular season finale.
"A double AA school can give players the chance to just play one way and also bring in upper classmen as subs," Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson said. "A foot injury to Carter Dylla and a quarantine to Cameron Seely had the Clippers undermanned before the game even started.
"Starting QB Alex McCabe returned to action after missing last week's game with a knee injury, but he played with incredible heart when two-way starter Cade Kriha went down with an upper body injury."
McCabe completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 61 yards and three interceptions.
Tyce Shook made six receptions for 35 yards. Isaac Mueller caught two passes for 16 yards. Blake McVennes had two catches for 7 yards. Jackson Meyer nabbed two passes for 3 yards.
McVennes led the Clippers in rushing with 11 carries for 48 yards. Meyer ran five times for 17 yards, Tommy Kennedy went three times for 16 yards, and McCabe ran eight times for 28 yards.
Meyer and Eric Rohlfing both had nine tackles with two each behind the line to lead the Cleveland defense.
Kennedy had seven stops with one behind the line.
Shook made a fumble recovery.
The Clippers begin play in the Section 2A playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the nigh seed.