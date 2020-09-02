A pair of goals in the last 10 minutes propelled St. Peter boys soccer team to a 2-1 Big South Conference win over host New Ulm on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first 5 minutes.
"We began their game with a lot of stabbing which resulted in a goal against us very early," St. Peter head coach Zach Claussen said. "We dominated possession and scoring opportunities for the entire game, probably 70/30, but were unable to get any goals in the first half of the game. Second half we continued to dominate, but it still was not translating into goals."
With 10 minutes left in game, Cooper Dean broke the ice for the Saints with a goal, assisted by Kelson Lund, to tie the score 1-1.
With 5 minutes remaining, Seth Reicks netted the game winner, assisted by Logon Moe.
The Eagles dropped to 0-2. The Saints improved to 1-0-1 heading into the home opener at 6:45 p.m. Friday against Fairmont.