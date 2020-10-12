Spurred on by the biggest crowd of the season, No. 4 seeded St. Peter shut out No. 13 seeded Albert Lea in the first round of the Section 2A boys soccer playoffs Monday night at St. Peter Middle School.
The crowd included the biggest group of students at a game this season. The pandemic rules allow a maximum of 250 people. In regular season games, each player on the varsity and junior varsity was allowed two tickets. Because the playoffs are only varsity, each player got four tickets which drew about 50 students in a total attendance of about 180 people.
Albert Lea did not take all of its 125 allotment of tickets and some parents didn't show up, making 100 more tickets available, so about 60 people took advantage of getting walk-up tickets.
St. Peter senior tri-captain Zechariah Kyoore appreciated the fans.
"Some of our friends and classmates came out, which really actually helped to hear them cheering us on," Kyoore said. "We really haven't had that all season."
Albert Lea (0-10) had not won a game this season and scored only two goals, but the Tigers displayed a strong defense and goaltender, Caleb Hanson, who made 18 saves.
St. Peter goaltender Josh Robb only faced two shots, but earned his second shutout this season. He just returned after a two week absence because of exposure to the virus playing fall baseball.
Kyoore, a striker/midfielder, opened the scoring 5 minutes into the game on a goal, assisted by senior defender Wesley Yang.
"Wesley crossed the ball into the far post, and I hit it in to the near post," Kyoore said.
Kyoore has been switching from midfield to forward this season.
"The coach likes my speed up front, so Seth and Brooks, the Reicks brothers, also are really quick so we have three speedy players up front," Kyoore said. "The coach also likes my possession that I have in the midfield, so it's kind of a good balance."
St. Peter finished off the scoring with 8 minutes remaining on a penalty kick by senior midfielder Logan Moe.
"I'm glad we got the win. We haven't played this team in the past, so we didn't know what to expect," Kyoore said. They had a couple of players who could really dribble, so it was a good challenge for us. Their goalie was decent. I'm glad we didn't allow any goals this game. It helps our confidence for our future."
St. Peter (6-3-3) next meets No. 5 seeded Marshall (5-2-3) which shut out No. 12 Jordan (2-10) in the first round Monday. The Saints will host the quarterfinal match-up at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. St. Peter and Marshall tied 1-1 in the season opener, and the Tigers defeated 3-1 in the rematch last week.
Kyoore thinks it's going to take high intensity to beat Marshall. "Our energy was low that last game. I think we are the better team, but we know they're not going to be easy to beat, so we've got to go out there and try our best."
No. 1 seeded Worthington (9-0-1), the only undefeated team in the section, has a bye in the first round. No other team has less than three losses.
In other first-round games, No. 2 Mankato West (5-4-2) defeated No. 15 Southwest Christian (1-4) 6-0, No. 3 Bloomington Kennedy (6-5-1) defeated No. 14 Tri-City United (2-8) 11-0, No. 11 Mankato Loyola (2-9) upset No. 6 United Christian Academy (5-3-2) 4-3, No. 7 Faribault (4-7) defeated No. 10 New Ulm (3-5-3) 3-1 and No. 8 Mankato East (4-6-2) defeated No. 9 Waseca (3-3-2) 1-0.
The semifinals are Oct. 20 at the high seed. The final is Oct. 22 at the high seed.
The Saints have a goal of winning the section championship for the first time ever.
"We know it's really possible this year," Kyoore said. "Obviously there is no state unfortunately, but we're going for it.
"Worthington also is a good team, but we only lost to them 1-0 last time. If we beat Marshall, our confidence will be through the roof."