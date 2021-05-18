St. Peter softball team jumped out to an early lead over host Waconia and took home a 5-2 victory on Monday.
After falling behind 1-0 after one inning, the Saints pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. Dani Johnson led off with a single and advances to second on an error and sacrifice by Lauren Niemeyer. Johnson went to third and home on an error to make it 1-1. Elle Davis singled to advance Niemeyer to third. Makennna Van Zee hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Niemeyer for a 2-1 lead.
The Saints added a run in the fourth inning. Niemeyer reached on an error and advances to second on an error and third on a ground out. Davis singled in Niemeyer for a 3-1 lead.
Two more St. Peter runners crossed the plate in the seventh inning to up the lead to 5-1. Grace Remmert led off with a walk, Sophia Doherty singles, and the runners advance to second and third. Remmert and Doherty scored on a single by Johnson.
Winning pitcher Maya Pettis allowed eight hits, two walks and two runs over seven innings, striking out four.
The Saints racked up 12 hits and took advantage of five Waconia errors. Five had two hits: Ryenne Pettis, Johnson, Niemeyer, Doherty and Davis. Van Zee and Liiy Ruff each had a hit.
Waconia's record dropped to 6-8.
St. Peter (13-3) hosts Mound Westonka (4-10) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, travels to Belle Plaine (8-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday and Pipestone (16-0) at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Big South Conference championship.