The St. Peter boys basketball Skills Academy provides a good way for young players to connect with older players by getting to know them.
The 60 players are split up it two age groups (grades 7-9 and 10-12) for most of the 18 days in June, they got together for the last day Thursday and interacted together at the high school gym. The high school players will keep going into July.
"The last day they're all together in the mentor-mentee day," head coach Sean Keating said. "It's chance to put them in small groups so they're talking about different topics, like mental toughness and anxiety and controlling things they can control.
"My hope though doing this is that a seventh-grader gets to know a senior, and they'll want to come to the game, and they'll build some confidence that (senior co-captain) Bennett Olson knows their name and can say hello to him. It's really to connect the program more and build some relationships.
"That's what I like about the summer program because if you're a seventh grader working an eighth- or ninth-grader those could be your future varsity teammates. So it's nice to start getting to know them now. That just builds a stronger program."
It's unsual mixing young players with older players on the same court, but senior Vinny Guappone, who is in his sixth year at the camp. said, "It's good because a lot of times during the season you're not playing with one grade. It gives you a chance before the season actually starts to learn how to play with other grades and and make friendships with them.
"I don't think a lot of other schools do things like this. So it's energizing. We know people are coming in and getting better, while other schools people are doing things on their own. They're not all getting as much from it as we would be here.
"It's a really good school for all the players to get better at basketball and get to know teammates better. A lot of times in the summer you don't want to get out sometimes. This it's fun for you to get out of bed and go play with your friends and teammates and also learn new people and different grades. It's fun with everyone.
Seventh grader Alex Korir, in his third year at the camp, said, "I get to play with my friends, hang out and just play basketball. It's really fun. It's really worth it. You get better."
As the camp name, Skills Academy says, it focuses on skills.
"It's called Skills Academy because we're working on basketball skills, but we always talk about what you can control like your attitude, effort and sportsmanship," Keating said, quoting from Gustavus Adolphus College tennis coach Steve Wilkinson's book on the three crowns.
"We're working on shooting, ball handling, decision making, playing a lot of small games like 3-on-3 and just trying to get better at our skills," Keating said.
"And the varsity has played in a couple of Breakdown tournaments already. The JV has played in a couple, too. The varsity is going to Duluth on Sunday. We're going to play seven games on Monday and Tuesday, kind of our team camp."
By attending the skills camp, many players have become better shooters, passers and drivers.
They shoot for half an hour every day.
"If they put in the work, they get some confidence at it," Keating said.
"We learned a lot about shooting," Korir said, "like pointing your finger, following through, not shooting with two hands. It made me a lot better shooter. Before I shot with two hands, now I'm really working to use one hand (He is left handed).
"We do a lot of shooting drills. We do a lot of partner stuff. One of the drills we normally do is called DVP. You have a partner, you pass, and there are different signals, If you put your hands out, it means you want to pass. if you put your hands up, it's drive to the hoop, and if you put your hands down, then you shoot. It done for fast decisions."
In its eighth year, the academy ran only two weeks last summer for the older kids because of COVID-19.
"It really hurt us because kids didn't have an opportunity to shoot in the gym and do stuff inside," Keating said.
It it provides a good way for them to connect with their teammates, young and old.
"If they can have a clear head and be connected with their teammates, then we've kind of got it figured out," Keating said.