Cleveland held off a strong comeback from New Ulm Cathedral, but the host Clippers came through down the stretch to win 59-48 in the first round of the Section 2A North Subsection boys basketball playoffs Thursday in front of a crowd of the maximum of 150 people during the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
At first it looked like it would be a blowout with No. 4 seeded Clippers leading the No. 5 Greyhounds 28-5 with 5:24 to play in the first half. The Clippers' strong defense prevented the Greyhounds getting good shots.
But the momentum shifted late in the first half as the Greyhounds went on a 9-0 run to cut the Clippers' lead to 28-14.
The Clippers, however, got back on track with a 6-0 run of their own to finish the first half leading 34-14. Senior point guard Isaac Mueller made a 3-point play with 2:04 left in the half, and senior guard Elijah Sullivan hit a 3-point field goal with 1:30 to go to finish off the first-half scoring.
Mueller led the Clipper attack with 34 points, including 19 in the first half, many on driving lay-ups and free throws.
Sullivan had the hot hand from long distance in the first half, hitting a trio of 3-point baskets for nine points. He finished with four 3's and 13 points
Senior forward Eric Rohlfing contributed five points, including four in the first half, and 6-foot-6 senior center Ben Holden, who leads the Clippers in scoring this season, was held to two points in the first half and four points in the game.
The Greyhounds started the second half with a 4-0 run to cut the Clippers' lead to 34-18.
NUC slowly chipped away at the Cleveland lead, getting as close as 44-41 on a put back by 6-foot-4 junior center Sam Knowles with 4:30 left.
The Clippers answered on a 3-point basket by Sullivan to make it 47-41 with 3:40 to play.
Holden fouled out with 2:20 left, and NUC freshman guard Jevan Wilfahrt made a pair of free throws to cut it to 47-43. Another free throw by NUC guard Logan Haala cut the Clippers' lead to 47-43 with 2:20 left.
Mueller, however, picked a off a steal and scored on a driving lay-up to give the Clippers a 49-43 lead with 1:40 left.
Greyhounds junior forward David Wilfahrt Jr. answered with a 15-foot jumper to cut the lead to 49-45.
Mueller did his thing again racing the length of the court and scoring on another driving lay-up to put the Clippers ahead 51-45 with 1:20 left.
Sullivan fouled out with with 1:08 left, but the Clippers increased their lead to 55-46 on a pair of free throws by Mueller and a fast break reverse lay-up by Mueller off a pass from senior guard Alex McCabe, who finished with two points.
Knowles made a put back with 34 seconds to play to cut it to 55-48, but the Clippers (12-2)made four free throws (two by Mueller and two by senior forward Cameron Seely) to finish off the Greyhounds (11-6) and advance to the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 1 seeded Mayer Lutheran 14-3) .
In other quarterfinal games Thursday, Mayer Lutheran defeated No. 8 Cedar Mt. (7-10) 66-53, No. 3 Lester Prairie (16-3) defeated No. 6 GFW (8-10) in overtime 62-60, and No. 2 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (15-3) defeated the winner No. 7 BOLD (4-8) 73-60.
In the South Subsection, No. 1 seeded St. Clair (12-2) defeated No. 9 Springfield (7-10) 76-57, No. 4 Martin County West (10-8) defeated No. 5 Nicollet (9-9) 65-51, No. 6 Mt. Lake/Comfrey (9-7) upset No. 3 GHEC/Martin Luther/Truman (12-6) 47-41 and No. 7 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (7-8) upset No. 2 Mankato Loyola (11-4) 50-47 in overtime.
The subsection final is March 24 at the high seed.