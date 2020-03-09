EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Gustavus gymnastics team competed at the WIAC Championships/NCGA Regional Meet on Saturday and took eighth place with 175.925. UW-Oshkosh won the meet with 189.675
The Gusties posted a 46.325 on vault, 45.200 on floor, a 43.350 on bars, but struggled on beam with a 41.050.
Brooke Merila (So., St. Michael) led Gustavus on the day, notching an eighth place finish in the all-around with a 36.300 while her 9.450 on the vault was good for 10th.
Sophie Redding (So., St. Paul) led the Black and Gold on the bars with a 13th place finish on a score of 9.375.
Annie Corbett (Fy., Brookfield, Wis.) led the Gusties on the beam with a 8.925, while her 9.425 on the floor exercise also led Gustavus.
Emma Esteb (Fy., Woodbury) also posted solid scores on the floor and vault with marks of 9.400 and 9.250, respectively.
The team season ends for the Gustiest, however individuals will participate in the NCGA National Championships on March 28 in Ithaca, N.Y.