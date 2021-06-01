Ginger Valentino

Gustavus senior Ginger Valentine finishes 1-1 in her first NCAA singles tournament. (Photo courtesy of Gustavus Sports Information)

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – Gustavus women’s tennis ace Ginger Valentine (Sr., Delano) Friday experienced her first NCAA singles tournament, winning the first match and losing in the second round to her Emory opponent. Valentine finishes the season after her third consecutive All-Conference honor with a 12-4 singles record.

Valentine opened the tournament with a close first set, finishing 7-5 and coming out on top with a 6-2 win over Claire Coleman of Mary Washington.

“It was so exciting to compete in this tournament,” said Valentine. “I was able to come back in the first match and won before losing the second, but overall felt I made some great points throughout the day.”

In the second round, Valentine was tasked with facing Christina Watson from Emory and lost 6-3, 6-3. For finishing in the top 16, Valentine has earned All-America honors.

“My time at Gustavus couldn’t have ended on a better note. With a great trip filled with fun matches, hard work, sunburns, and southern accents. It has been a privilege playing as a Gustie and competing in this tournament.”

