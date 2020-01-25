The fishing didn't keep the attention of 140 kids long in the St. Peter Fire Department's Annual Free Youth Ice Fishing Contest Saturday.
They might have lost interest in fishing, but the kids, ages 15 and younger, found other fun things to do playing during the two-hour contest at Hallet's Pond in St. Peter. They played games such as Duck, Duck, Gray Duck, played with toys that they won and ran around playing with each other.
Only one fish was caught, a 10.4 ounce perch with a minnow, by 12-year-old Brynlee Travaille of St. Peter, who won the first place prize, $40 and an underwater camera, which she said she's going to use to view fish in her family's fish house Lake Jefferson.
That left a lot of kids without a lot of fishing action, but they kept active playing on the snow and ice.
At the same time, they all received a fishing rod and reel and a T-shirt, prizes in drawings, plus hot dogs, hot chocolate and root beer and bait, all donated by area businesses.
Fire fighters gave out 250 hot dogs, 15 gallons of hot chocolate and a keg of root beer.
Led by Mark Kreykes, 25 St. Peter firefighters organized the event on the unseasonably warm day in the mid-30s. That attracted a bigger crowd than last season, which only had six kids and no fish caught on a colder day.
Kreykes said the goal of the contest was to get the community involved, and the community donated all of the prizes and refreshments. "We couldn't do it without the help of the community," Kreykes said.
Firefighters drilled 227 holes in the ice, which was a foot thick and melting with the warm weather.
At the contest, Mayor Chuck Zieman said, "God bless the fire department."
Michelle Rodning of St. Peter, who was there with her five grandchildren and children, said, "It's a wonderful thing they put on. It's nice to have an activity during the winter. Otherwise, they'll just stay in the house."
The top four fish catchers were scheduled to win the grand prizes. But only one fish was caught, so the other grand prizes, $35 and a bowling party at King Pins, $30 and a pool party at AmericInn and $25 and a Lego set, were awarded in a drawing.
The fishing contest has kicked off the St. Peter Winterfest since it started 15 years ago.