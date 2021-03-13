Their third game in three nights proved to be too much for the Minnesota River Bulldogs Saturday against the Hutchinson Tigers girls hockey team.
The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 4-1 in the final regular season game of the season.
Outshooting the Bulldogs 16-1 in the first period, the Tigers took a 1-0 lead at 3:13.
The Tigers increased their lead to 2-0 at 8:57 of the second period and 3-0 with at 12:29 of the second.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 3-1 after two periods with a goal by Nicole McCabe, assisted by Anna Pavlo, at 16:59. It was McCabe's 16th goal of the season. Hutchinson out shot the Bulldogs 13-6 in the second period.
The Tiger finished off the scoring 4-1 on a goal at 10:32 of the third period.
Hutchinson out shot the Bulldogs 14-11 in the third period and held a 43-18 in the game. Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 39 saves.
The loss ends a four-game winning streak for the Bulldogs who finish the regular season 11-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big South Conference, while Hutchinson ends 6-11, 5-7 Wright County Conference.
Both teams will be in the six-team Section 2A playoffs beginning Tuesday at the high seeds. Seeding will be done Sunday.
The QRF rankings show: No. 6 Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/Southwest Christian (12-2 and ranked No 5 in the state); No. 7 New Ulm (14-3), No. 23 Minnesota River (11-7), No. 28 Delano/Rockford (8-10), No. 32 Hutchinson (7-11) and No. 38 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (3-10-1). The No. 1 and 2 seeds will have first-round byes.