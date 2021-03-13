Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY... .A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect late Sunday night through early Monday afternoon south of a line from Canby, to Olivia, Gaylord, Le Center, and Owatonna. A band of precipitation will lift northeast into southern Minnesota late Sunday night, quickly becoming all snow. This will be a heavy, wet snow, with rates of over an inch per hour possible. The snow will taper off during the late morning into early afternoon on Monday. Total accumulation of 5 to 8 inches is possible, with the highest amounts expected near I-90. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&