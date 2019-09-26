St. Peter girls soccer team scored three goals within a 2-minute, 45-second span early in the second half to finish off the Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial/St. Clair Crusaders 4-0 on Thursday at Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field.
Senior midfielder Amelia Carlson scored two unassisted goals including the opening goal unassisted from about 30 yards out at 22:08 left in the first half. Her high shot went over the goaltender's hands.
Senior midfielder Izzy Lind scored the second goal of the game unassisted from the box 1:35 into the second half to make it 2-0. It was her second of the season.
Twenty-four seconds later Carlson scored her second goal from 18 yards out to make it 3-0.
Junior midfielder Maddie More finished off the scoring 2 minutes and 12 seconds later with an unassisted goal.
The Saints dominated the action, outshooting the Crusaders 22-7 with St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola stopping all seven shots. St. Peter had 11 shots in the first half and 10 in the second half, but the scoring surge didn't come until the second half.
Explaining the surge, Carlson said, "I think we were all very hyped up to play cause it's senior night. It all just started to click together. Often times were a second-half team, so something just happens at halftime.
"We were moving really well, and we were always finding open spaces and connecting. Our passing was really exceptional. We were talking a lot more which is something we've been trying to emphasize."
The Saints also celebrated senior night by honoring Carlson, Lind, defender AJ Brock and midfielders Nicole Schilling, Chloe Buffington and Ayla Aydogdu.
The Saints also shut out the Crusaders 6-0 on Sept. 3.
The Crusaders dropped to 2-12, 1-9.
With the win, the Saints (9-2-2 overall, 9-0-1 Big South Conference) clinched first place in the conference. Fairmont is second at 7-2-1 with one league game to go for St. Peter. It is St. Peter's third Big South title.
"It's great to get the recognition and the award for the hard work that we've put in," Carlson said. "It really shows how much we've put into our team."
St. Peter finishes off the regular season hosting Holy Family (8-4) at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 1 and traveling to Waseca (6-5-1, 4-4-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. The Saints shut out the Bluejays 4-0 on Sept. 10.
Carlson expects a hard-fought game against Waseca, but she said, "I think we have what it takes."
The Section 2A playoffs begin Saturday, Oct. 5. St. Peter likely will have a first-round bye and open the playoffs the following Monday at home.