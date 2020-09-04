Saints girls tennis team hosted the Blue Jays Thursday and improved their team season record 4-0. They also won against Waseca 5-2 in the season opener last Monday.
This time around, in both singles and doubles, Coach Aaron Rothenberger said the team faced some focus challenges that he hopes to see changed before they play another 4-0 team next week: Fairmont Cardinals.
Rothenberger said that the match, “Was a closer battle, same results. More third sets, some straight set wins we had that were closer in the scoring department. I’m not looking for that as a coach.” He further explained, he had hoped “we would play more controlled and sharper tennis today,” but it wasn’t quite there for those who won and those who lost.
“At the beginning, we should play sharp tennis, stay focused and then carry that all the way through. That’s a lot to ask of a high school kid, but I see a lot of potential on this team and I have high expectations. I think we’re good enough to battle some of the better teams. We’ll find out the next couple of weeks where we sit at and hopefully we’ll finish the season playing those tougher teams right there with them, but we have to have our focus back and clean up some of our shots.”
No. 1 doubles, seniors Emily Salfer and Lizzy Orth faced some challenges, too, but demonstrated, Rothenberger noted, why they are a top conference doubles team.
“They were in a big hole and they battled all the way to a tie-breaker, and I am so proud of how they battled back. The easily could have said, ‘We’re not going to come back. Let’s try in the third set.’ They weren’t looking for a third set. They showed how good they can be in the last five games of that set.”
Salfer said they had “more motivation and focus in our shots” in the first set, but Orth noted that that focus waned at the beginning of the second set until Rothenberger gave them a pep talk and “some words of wisdom” to get them back on track. Orth said her forehand shots and serves were strong, and Salfer also said her serves were effective and she felt confident in her volleying.
The Saints host Fairmont Tuesday, and Salfer and Orth are looking forward this doubles match as Orth was out due to an injury when they played the Cardinals last year, Salfer played No. 2 singles against them last year.
Rothenberger projected of that overall team match: “I expect Fairmont will battle us to the bitter end. This will be one of those matches that will tell me where we are at. If we can stay close with them, we have a chance. If we lose our focus, like we did with some of the matches today, it’s not going to be pretty. Hopefully, we can get those things corrected, get a break from tennis (this weekend), and come back ready to play Tuesday.”
Match play begins at 4:30 Tuesday SPHS tennis courts.
St. Peter 5, Waseca 2
Singles
1. Amelia Hildebrandt (10), SP, def. CeCe Huttemier (10) 7-5, 6-3
2. Annika Southworth (8), SP, def. Sarah Robbins (10) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
3. Hannah Brandt (11), W, def. Rhyan Holmgren (9) 6-1, 6-3
4. Brooke Hayes (12), W, def. Maddie Kamm (9) 7-6 (5), 6-1
Doubles
1. Orth (12)-Salfer (12), SP. def. Tanika Johnson (12)-Emily Farley (12) 6-3, 7-6 (4)
2. Josie Wiebusch (11)-Jayna Matejcek (12), SP, def. Nicola DeJager (11)-Grace Lapides (11) 6-4, 6-2
3. Molly Voeltz (11)-Raina Roemhildt (10), SP, def. Jewel Paulson (11)-Takaya Schoenrock (8) 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2
Top JV Doubles
Macy Weller (10)-Allie Pettis (12) won 4-1, 4-1
JV Singles
Kali Erickson (9) 4-1, 4-1
Zeta Haugen (9) 4-0, 3-4, 10-7
Heidi Weber (10) 2-4, 3-4
JV Doubles
Madison Akemann (10)-Desi Willaert (10) 1-4, 4-2, 10-9
Sophie Matarrese (10)-Alex Matarrese (9) 4-3, 4-3
Sophia Doherty (11)-Erika Volk (11) 4-2, 4-1
Riley Rubischko (9)-Callie Voeltz (9) 4-0, 4-0